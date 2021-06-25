Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Rauw Alejandro Wants to Become the Greatest Latin Performer Ever

By Alexis Hodoyan-Gastelum
Posted by 
Teen Vogue
Teen Vogue
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The song of the summer is the one that soundtracks every Instagram story you click through. Or maybe it’s the one that makes people scream in elation as soon as the DJ plays the opening keys, singing the chorus at the top of their lungs. Perhaps it’s the one with over 500 million videos tagged on TikTok. Or maybe it’s simply the one sitting at No. 2 on Spotify's Songs of the Summer chart — Rauw Alejandro’s “Todo De Ti,” the lead single off his sophomore album Vice Versa.

www.teenvogue.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Teen Vogue

Teen Vogue

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The young person's guide to conquering (and saving) the world. ✨

 https://www.teenvogue.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Gomez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latinx#Ambient Music#Tiktok#El Movimiento#Puerto Rican#Spanglish#Los Martinez Brothers#Brazilian#Latin American#Baila Conmigo#Amleqmgtdt#Facetimes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
Country
Spain
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
MusicDaily Californian

‘Born This Way Reimagined’ is genre-crossing, sometimes mediocre celebration of Lady Gaga’s genius

It is hard to imagine that it has already been a decade since the debut of Lady Gaga’s groundbreaking, record-smashing album, Born this Way. Though released in 2011, the electro-pop-rock masterpiece has somehow defeated all barriers of time — remaining just as danceable, relatable and fun to listen to as it was 10 years prior. With harsh synths, then-taboo calls for political action and Gaga’s incredibly impressive vocals, it is no wonder why Born this Way has proved its longevity throughout the 2010s.
Musicinews.co.uk

Kali Uchis: ‘Like anyone who expresses themselves, I’m a vessel of God’

Kali Uchis’s bilingual pop gem “telepatía” has become a huge hit this year – first on TikTok, then in the charts from Argentina to Australia – because it captures a universal mood. Sung by the 26-year-old Grammy winner in English and Spanish, it is a richly emotional slow jam about connecting with a loved one “spiritually” when you can’t be with them physically – something millions have been experiencing because of Covid-19.
Musicbtrtoday.com

Premiering Sofia Quinn's Delicately Dark Pop Song "It Was Always You"

Love can be so strong that even when you know it’s wrong, you continue holding on. That’s exactly what pop musician Sofia Quinn says in her newest single “It Was Always You.”. Having worked with the likes of pop stars as Kiana Ledé, JoJo, Lost Kings, CXLOE, and INNA, it’s...
Musicmarketresearchtelecast.com

Rauw Alejandro presented “Vice Versa”, his second album | VIDEO

When listening to the songs of “Vice Versa”, this connection appears as certain as it is inevitable. From the bubbly pop sensuality of “Todo de ti” – the mega-hit that continues to break streaming records around the world, reaching number two on Spotify’s global chart and number one in all Spanish-speaking countries – to the rhythmic propulsion of “Cúrame”, with its message of bitter acceptance, the immediacy of the lyrics creates a delightful contrast with the singer-songwriter’s talent for creating sophisticated atmospheres.
MusicRegister Citizen

Rauw Alejandro Takes Reggaeton to Bold New Places on 'Vice Versa'

In the current crop of reggaetoneros, Rauw Alejandro has set himself apart as a modern day song-and-dance man, a performer defined by his natural showmanship and rigorous onstage choreography.. With his second album Vice Versa, the Puerto Rican singer takes reggaeton into the future, flexing his versatility as he incorporates pop, drum ‘n’ bass, and other styles.
MusicBillboard

Lunay Says 'Todo o Nada' Music Video With Anitta 'Will Be Out Soon': Watch

Lunay is preparing for a big performance Thursday night at the 2021 Premios Heat, where he is nominated for best northern region (Central America, Mexico, and Caribbean) artist of the year alongside his colleagues Farruko, El Alfa, Danna Paola, Rauw Alejandro, Sech, Milly and Justin Quiles. He tells Billboard that...
MusicBillboard

Micro TDH Signs Record Deal With Warner Music Latina

Micro TDH has inked an exclusive record deal with Warner Music Latina, Billboard can announce today (June 28). The agreement between Warner and the Venezuelan newcomer will further develop the artist’s musical career, including the release of his upcoming studio album. "Micro TDH is the new face of the Urban...
CelebritiesPosted by
Forbes

BTS, Jonas Brothers, Rauw Alejandro And Tyler, The Creator: 5 Songs Making Moves On The Hot 100

No. 1 - BTS - “Butter”. Since it debuted at No. 1, BTS’s new single “Butter” hasn’t budged from the top spot on the Hot 100. The cut has now ruled for five consecutive weeks, making it the longest-running leader by a South Korean musical act of any kind (by a margin of two frames) in U.S. history. With one more turn on the throne, the septet has now controlled the Hot 100 for a milestone 10 weeks between their four chart-toppers.
MusicSFGate

Rauw Alejandro Moves Beyond Reggaeton on 'Vice Versa.' Will Other Latin Stars Do the Same?

In March, the Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro played “Todo De Ti” for his label for the first time. While reggaeton loops served as the jet fuel that helped launch Spanish-language pop into global prominence during the 2010s, the drums in Alejandro’s new single are flat and square, landing on the second and fourth beat and ignoring the lurching syncopation that makes reggaeton lethal on dancefloors. “Todo De Ti” also opens up with a sprightly synthesizer that wouldn’t be out of place at a local bar’s Eighties night.
Reading, PAReading Eagle

Rauw Alejandro, Rodney Carrington booked for Santander Arena, SPAC

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Rauw Alejandro is bringing his world tour to Santander Arena, Reading, on Sept. 11. Alejandro (born Raul Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz) is as famous for his innovative, self-choreographed dance moves (think Ricky Martin and Michael Jackson) as he is for his smooth tenor singing voice. Since releasing his acclaimed debut mixtape, "Punto de Equilibrio," in late 2016, he became a featured collaborator with charting performers Ozuna, Lunay, Lyanno on "Luz Apaga" (whose video garnered 75 million views), and with Lyanno, Alex Rose, Cazzu and Lenny Tavárez on "Todo Remix" (whose video rang up nearly half-a-billion views). These and other collaborations resulted in Alejandro being nominated in four categories for Puerto Rico's Tu Musica Urban Awards in 2019 and paved the way for his debut studio-album, 2020's Afrodisíaco.
MusicBillboard

Rauw Alejandro Secures First No. 1 on a Billboard Albums Chart

The Top Latin Albums chart ranks the most popular Latin albums of the week in the U.S. based on multimetric consumption as measured in equivalent album units. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album.
San Antonio, TXMySanAntonio

Rauw Alejandro brings world tour to San Antonio this summer

Rising Puerto Rican star Rauw Alejandro is coming to San Antonio. On his Facebook page on Tuesday, the "Todo De Ti" singer announced his world tour is making a stop at Cowboys Dancehall on Thursday, August 12. General admission tickets are $50 each, according to ticketweb.com. Doors open at 7 p.m.
MusicBillboard

See Which Maluma Video Just Entered YouTube's Billion Views Club

Maluma's "Borro Cassette" has crossed the one billion views mark on YouTube, scoring the Colombian superstar his seventh entry in the Billion Views Club. The 2015 anthem was part of Maluma's chart-topping Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy album, which peaked at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Latin Albums Chart (dated Nov. 20, 2015). "Borro Cassette" spent 40 weeks on Hot Latin Songs peaking at No. 3 on the tally.
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Maluma Drowns His Sorrows in 'Sobrio' Video

Maluma has released a cameo-studded video for his new song “Sobrio,” the first official single from an upcoming album from the Latin singer. Directed by Jessy Terrero, the visual sees Maluma drowning his sorrows in a boozy onstage performance, along with more fantastical scenes of him pouring his heart out during a rainstorm inside his dressing room. The video features appearances by Scott Disick, Saweetie, Quincy Brown, Shanina Shaik, and Eden Fines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy