Rauw Alejandro Wants to Become the Greatest Latin Performer Ever

The song of the summer is the one that soundtracks every Instagram story you click through. Or maybe it’s the one that makes people scream in elation as soon as the DJ plays the opening keys, singing the chorus at the top of their lungs. Perhaps it’s the one with over 500 million videos tagged on TikTok. Or maybe it’s simply the one sitting at No. 2 on Spotify's Songs of the Summer chart — Rauw Alejandro’s “Todo De Ti,” the lead single off his sophomore album Vice Versa.