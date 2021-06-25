Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

There's a Big Difference Between Competition and QB Competition

By JP Finlay
NBC Washington
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a big difference between competition and QB competition originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Washingtonians love controversy. It drives the city and its biggest business - partisanship. For better or worse, that even extends to the football team, especially at the quarterback position.So when undrafted underdog Taylor Heinicke - he of the recent Wild Card heroics - outplays veteran starter Ryan Fitzpatrick for three days in an unpadded June minicamp, the regional love of controversy starts to poke its head out.Sonny or Billy.Gus or Heath.Robert or Kirk.It’s been going on for decades, however, it’s not really going on now. Not yet anyway.There’s a big difference between competition and a quarterback competition.A quarterback competition requires both combatants getting work with the first-team offense.During minicamp Fitzpatrick got all of the work with the first team. All of it. Every single snap.Heinicke got zero.And while Fitzpatrick didn’t produce many wow plays - and had a few bad throws - he competed against Washington’s first-team defense. He also explained that he was throwing to spots to show his receivers how he wants routes run; not necessarily throwing where receivers were.That’s an important distinction.In baseball it often happens that pitchers get “roughed up” during Spring Training, even some of the best. The explanation is simple - at that point the pitchers are working on ball location, not trying to get batters out.Bill Belichick says that off-season workouts are used for teaching and learning. Training camp is used for competing.Considering that, there is no quarterback competition in Washington, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t competition.Heinicke is good and can excel in Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner’s system. Heinicke plays the QB position on an intuitive level, and when he’s on, the ball comes out timely and crisp. At his best, he’s actually quite impressive.But so is Fitzpatrick.In his last three seasons he’s thrown 50 touchdowns against 33 interceptions. That ratio - about 1.5 to 1 - is starter level. He gives his best players chances to make plays downfield, an element that was damn near absent last season. He’s an NFL veteran with 17 years of experience, not to mention a $10 million price tag this season.During minicamp Fitzpatrick was learning, and probably teaching. He wasn’t focused on competing.That will be different when Ron Rivera’s team takes the field in Richmond in late July.During training camp, competition is everywhere. It’s in the air. Teammates fistfight each other as they claw and battle for roster spots. Grown men wearing helmets and body armor literally punch each other - and they're teammates. That's competition. It’s cutthroat.Minicamp isn’t.Now should there be a lengthy struggle by Fitzpatrick and a continued Heinicke surge during training camp and preseason action, then maybe this actually becomes a QB competition. Fitzpatrick will get a very long leash though. Very long.Still, each day in camp, the quarterbacks will compete.That just doesn’t mean there is a quarterback competition.

www.nbcwashington.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Washington#Baseball#American Football#Nbc Sports#Washingtonians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Helmets
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Vikings QB raising a few eyebrows over in Washington

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Taylor Heinicke is apparently keeping himself in the running to be the starting signal-caller for the Washington Football Team. In 2016, current Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke was heading into his second season with the Minnesota Vikings. At the time, some felt Heinicke could have beat out Shaun Hill in training camp to earn the Vikings‘ backup quarterback job behind Teddy Bridgewater.
NFLCBS Sports

Brett Favre and Drew Brees hold an ugly NFL record that Ryan Fitzpatrick might actually break in 2021

If Ryan Fitzpatrick ends up being the starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team this season, there's a chance he could end up breaking an ugly NFL record. Over the course of his career, Fitzpatrick has lost to 28 different NFL teams and if things go sideways this season, that number could shoot up to 31, which would set the NFL record. As things currently stand, there are seven different quarterbacks who have all lost to 30 different teams.
NFLWashington Times

Williams bonds with Fitzpatrick over — what else — their beards

In one of their first interactions, Doug Williams got quite the compliment from new Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. And given that Fitzpatrick knows a lot about the subject, Williams couldn’t help but smile when recalling the meeting all these months later. “He told me he liked my beard,” Williams said...
NBANBC Washington

Ryan Fitzpatrick Makes NBA Finals Pick, Says Phoenix ‘Suns in 5′

Suns' fan Ryan Fitzpatrick says Phoenix will win in 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Arizona native Ryan Fitzpatrick showed his support for the Phoenix Suns at the American Century Championship Golf Tournament in Lake Tahoe, Ca. by sporting a Suns hat during an interview with NBC Sports Washington’s JP Finlay on the Washington Football Talk podcast.
NFLNBC Sports

Bostic gives insight on how Fitzpatrick is shaping WFT's offense

On the field, the most pressing question facing the Washington Football Team ahead of the 2021 season is: How much of an impact will Ryan Fitzpatrick have on the club's offense?. Well, according to Jon Bostic, Fitzpatrick's positive influence was felt immediately during the Burgundy and Gold's offseason practices. Almost...
NFLNBC Washington

WFT Betting Odds: Why Ryan Fitzpatrick Will Go OVER His Projected TD Total

WFT Betting Odds: Why Fitz will go OVER his projected TD total originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. * As the 2021 NFL season inches closer, NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux takes a look at a handful of betting props surrounding the Washington Football Team. First up: Ryan Fitzpatrick over/under 22.5 touchdown passes.
NFLHogs Haven

KS4GM’s Five Breakout Washington Football Teamers for 2021

The depth on Washington’s 2021 roster will likely be the best it’s been in years, if not decades. Through solid drafting over the past several years, as well as some very shrewd free agency moves over the last two seasons, the WFT has not only a very solid group of starters - particularly on the defense - but it also has a number of back-up players who could likely be starters on several other NFL teams (e.g., Tim Settle, Matt Ioannidis, Ereck Flowers/Wes Schweitzer).
NFLNBC Sports

Fitzpatrick: WFT offense will be tough to defend in 2021

Adapting to a new city, a new team and new offensive scheme is far from novel for Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. He's done it eight times in his 16-season career and he's in the process of doing it again with season 17 on the horizon. Fitzpatrick caught up with NBC...
NFLNBC Washington

Ryan Fitzpatrick Shares Hilarious Story of Rookie Year With Mike Martz

Fitzpatrick shares hilarious story of rookie year with Mike Martz originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is now entering his 17th NFL season with his ninth different team. As far as experience and knowledge of the game go, he's at the top of the list. There isn't much he hasn't seen.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ryan Fitzpatrick Reveals 1 Constant Throughout NFL Career

Veteran NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has never lacked in confidence. It’s a big reason why he’s had so much success throughout his football career. Fitzpatrick signed with the Washington Football Team earlier this year. He joins a quarterback room full of youngsters – either by age or experience – like Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen. Fitzpatrick is hoping he can teach both to be confident in themselves, just like he’s been throughout his career.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Situation

Robert Griffin III has the social media world buzzing on Wednesday evening. That’s usually not a good thing. The veteran NFL quarterback is currently weighing his future. The former top NFL Draft pick is still a free agent, though he’s reportedly being pursued by more than just professional football franchises. Multiple networks are reportedly in a bidding war for RG3’s services as an analyst. Some see Griffin as the next Tony Romo-like analyst.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Draft 1st Round Pick Arrested Sunday Night

One first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft could be in big trouble after being arrested last night. According to TMZ, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested on Sunday after being stopped by police for “speeding and driving dangerously.” Per the report, Collins was booked in jail last night but released shortly afterwards.
NFLTMZ.com

NFL Rookie Jaylen Twyman Shot 4 Times In Horrifying Incident In D.C.

Minnesota Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman -- a 6th-round pick in the '21 NFL Draft -- was shot FOUR times in a terrifying incident Monday ... but he's miraculously expected to make a full recovery. Twyman's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, explained the situation to ESPN ... saying the defensive lineman was in...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Bears quarterback Justin Fields training with Packers rival Jordan Love

Despite being division rivals, Bears QB Justin Fields and Packers QB Jordan Love are all for getting each other better before the NFL season begins. Justin Fields and Jordan Love are heading into training camp in two different situations about their Week 1 status. Fields is the clear backup for the Chicago Bears, as head coach Matt Nagy has committed to Andy Dalton as their Week 1 starter. Love is preparing as if he could be the Week 1 starter because of the Aaron Rodgers drama surrounding the Green Bay Packers.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

WATCH Dancing Deshaun: Houston Texans QB Watson Attends Wedding

He still faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, a likely reason Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has kept his distance from posting on social media and making public appearances in 2021. Watson, 25, has made exceptions, posting the occasional video of himself working out, promoting charity events, and most...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Anonymous Patriots player has telling comment about Mac Jones

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick seems intent on having Cam Newton start the season as his No. 1 quarterback, but there have been numerous reports that Mac Jones could push the former NFL MVP in training camp. Judging by what one Patriots player said about the rookie this week, an open competition almost seems inevitable.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL running back shot and killed in Rhode Island | A former small school Diamond in the Rough

Keshaudas Spence was a Diamond in the Rough. The former Sacred Heart running back dominated the FCS level. He is no longer with us after being shot and killed in Rhode Island. The big back from Roxbury, Massachuetts is the all time rusher for Sacred Heart with 3,745 yards and was a Second Team All-American as a junior in 2013 after setting a single-season school record with 1,669 rushing yards.

Comments / 0

Community Policy