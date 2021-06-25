Cancel
Scottie Pippen And Dave Phinney Join Forces As The New Spirits Dream Team

By Alissa Fitzgerald
Cover picture for the article

What happens when two legends join forces? If they’re basketball great Scottie Pippen and wine and spirits wunderkid Dave Phinney then something truly epic. DIGITS, a five-year aged bourbon whiskey, has shot the duo to new heights. Pippen, a twelve year powerhouse player for the Chicago Bulls, 6-time NBA Champion, 2-time Olympic gold medalist and internationally renowned Hall of Famer, is known for his smooth style on and off the court. Savage & Cooke distillery, Dave Phinney’s award winning brand, is known for quality with a purpose. The collaboration was a natural fit.

