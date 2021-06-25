Sports on TV

Not too many folks are fortunate enough to figure out their career path in high school. Justin Rose is one of the lucky ones. It was 2002, and he had just finished playing in a JV basketball game for St. Clair High when he hopped on the mic to call the varsity game with the lead play-by-play man — who just so happened to be his dad, Rick. That cameo helped lead Rose to Michigan State, where he majored in journalism, and on to sports-reporting jobs in West Virginia, Lansing, Pittsburgh and eventually Channel 7 (WXYZ) in September 2014.