Cobb 4-H Youth compete at Georgia 4-H State Horse Show

Cobb County 4-H Horse and Pony Club from June 8-12 had nine of its 30 members compete at the Georgia 4-H State Horse Show in Perry. 4-H members from all over the state came to compete and Cobb County competitors did very well. In the Senior Hunt Seat Division Emma Bayer, riding Rico, placed first and riding Banjo placed 11th. Emma earned Master 4-H status as the state winner in the Senior Hunt Seat Division, which is the highest accolade a student can earn in Georgia 4-H.