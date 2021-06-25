Town Center at Cobb mall to have Kids’ Night Out

Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Ernest Barret Parkway in Kennesaw will have an evening of family fun during Kids' Night Out on June 30 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event will celebrate the launch of the mall’s new Kids Club program. Families can check-in at Center Court and grab their passport to enjoy special in-store activities at Lunar Mini Golf, Pac-Man Zone and Wilson Beauford Cheer Studio, as well as free IceDream cups for the kids at Chick-fil-A.