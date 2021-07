Even though Ford is now producing more electric than gasoline Mustang-branded vehicles, the pony car is still the world’s best-selling sports car with a share of about 15.1 percent of the segment. It’s arguably one of the most recognizable models in the entire automotive industry, and with an available 5.0-liter V8 engine in the GT trim, it’s also quite enjoyable to drive even in stock form. But as always, that’s not enough for some enthusiasts.