James Gunn does say that this conflict between Harley and Rick isn’t the film’s central tension, but it is a part of the film’s dynamic. So audiences may want to do their due diligence and look out for how things develop between the two. Harley Quinn seems to be character that James Gunn has wanted to tackle for a while and, from what we’ve seen, his version of the character is a breath of fresh air. So far he’s already teased a huge set piece for Margot Robbie’s fan-favorite character, which may or may not be able to up her antics from Birds of Prey. All in all, Gunn and Robbie seem to have an understanding about Harley as a character.