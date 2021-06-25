Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport, RI

A sailor’s life

By J.V. Houlihan
Block Island Times
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I came bashing back into Newport Harbor from a couple of days of sailing a few weeks ago, I noticed a bunch of racing sailboats that weren’t in town the day I left. Because of the past year of Covid protocols and constant uncertainty, I couldn’t figure out if these boats were coming from a race or going to a race. I soon found out when I went ashore that these various racing sleds had just finished the Annapolis to Newport Race. I saw at least thirty boats docked around the harbor from the race and noticed their crews as they roamed Bannister’s Wharf and Thames Street restaurants and marinas were full to capacity. Moreover, this crowd of sailors hinted at the upcoming season of lifted Covid restrictions and a return to a semblance of normalcy in and around Newport Harbor, The Vineyard, Nantucket, and Block Island. Later in the day I was informed by the Newport Harbor Master, Steve Land, that this year’s season will be extremely busy as per the pent up demand to be outside and engaged in maritime and other coastal activities. Moreover, as goes Newport so goes Block Island. That day the word around the docks in Newport was that the Storm Trysail Race Week would be held on Block Island.

www.blockislandtimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Cars
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Buffett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sailors#Covid#The Newport Harbor Master#Race Committee#Standby Lot#Margaritaville#Math#Intel#Google Sail Last Inc#Pentagon#Marine Corps#Navy#Uconn#Henderson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
University of Connecticut
News Break
Cars
News Break
Army
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

Haiti police arrest suspect in president's assassination

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 11 (Reuters) - Haitian police said on Sunday they had arrested one of the suspected masterminds in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, a Haitian man whom authorities accused of hiring mercenaries to oust and replace Moise. Moise was shot dead early on Wednesday at his Port-au-Prince home...
UEFANBC News

Italy wins the European soccer championship in 3-2 penalty shootout

LONDON — Two soccer-mad nations faced each other, and one blinked. Italy bested England in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament Sunday in London. The winner was determined by a penalty-kick shootout after extra time that kept the score even at 1. Italy won the shootout 3-2 after England's final shot was blocked.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Top US general in Afghanistan stepping down

The top U.S. commander leading forces in Afghanistan is reportedly set to step down on Monday, as the Pentagon's withdrawal effort from the region nears completion. Army Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller, who has led the U.S.’s involvement in Afghanistan for nearly three years, will relinquish command during a ceremony in Kabul, The Washington Post and Reuters reported.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Pfizer to discuss vaccine booster with US officials Monday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer says it plans to meet with top U.S. health officials Monday to discuss the drugmaker’s request for federal authorization of a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser acknowledged that “it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely” that booster shots will be needed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy