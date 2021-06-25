A sailor’s life

When I came bashing back into Newport Harbor from a couple of days of sailing a few weeks ago, I noticed a bunch of racing sailboats that weren’t in town the day I left. Because of the past year of Covid protocols and constant uncertainty, I couldn’t figure out if these boats were coming from a race or going to a race. I soon found out when I went ashore that these various racing sleds had just finished the Annapolis to Newport Race. I saw at least thirty boats docked around the harbor from the race and noticed their crews as they roamed Bannister’s Wharf and Thames Street restaurants and marinas were full to capacity. Moreover, this crowd of sailors hinted at the upcoming season of lifted Covid restrictions and a return to a semblance of normalcy in and around Newport Harbor, The Vineyard, Nantucket, and Block Island. Later in the day I was informed by the Newport Harbor Master, Steve Land, that this year’s season will be extremely busy as per the pent up demand to be outside and engaged in maritime and other coastal activities. Moreover, as goes Newport so goes Block Island. That day the word around the docks in Newport was that the Storm Trysail Race Week would be held on Block Island.