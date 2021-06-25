Cancel
Justice Department suing Georgia over voting laws: AP source

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is suing Georgia over the state’s voting laws, a person familiar with the matter said Friday. The announcement will be made later Friday by Attorney General Merrick Garland. It comes two weeks after Garland said the Justice Department would scrutinize a wave of new laws in Republican-controlled states that tighten voting rules. He pledged to take action if prosecutors found unlawful activity.

