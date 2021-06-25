Cancel
Will Britney Spears Retire After Her Legal Issues End? Brand Expert Weighs In

By Rachel Hunt
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 16 days ago
Britney Spears‘ fans continue to rally around her as her legal issues came to a head on June 23, 2021. The 39-year-old pop icon begged Judge Brenda Penny for her life back, the right to remove her IUD and get married. Fans saw a small glimpse into the horrifying life the Princess of Pop lives under the conservatorship.

