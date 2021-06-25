Souhan; Letting Rosario Go Was Still a Good Decision [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 7-6 Tuesday night in the first game of a 3-game series at Chicago against the American League Central Division leading White Sox. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Kenta Maeda was successful last year in a new league with many hitters who were unfamiliar with him. That in addition to his command last season could be the reason why he hasn't been as effective this season. He says it's possible that the shortened season was a fluke or not enough of a sample to see how good Maeda actually is. Souhan did say that it appeared that Maeda was squeezed a bit by the umpire last night and a few plays here and there could have led to a much different outcome.