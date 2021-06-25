Used-car prices are poised to peak in US after pandemic surge

All kinds of crazy spikes in used-vehicle wholesale and retail markets topped out, but by only a tad. Dissecting and reporting the nutty spike in used vehicle prices for the past 10 months has been quite a ride for me, having spent a decade working in the car business. I’d never before seen anything even remotely like it, with year-over-year price spikes of over 30%, leading to the crazy situation where some sought-after one-year-old used models sold for more than the new model, as people couldn’t buy the new model because it had sold out due to the semiconductor shortage.