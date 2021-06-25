Royals Rundown: Oft-injured Mondesi elicits memories of stunted careers of budding KC stars

Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, which pits stellar players from the American and National Leagues against each other, has been an annual tradition since 1933. In addition to the All-Star match, there are other festivities fans are always eager to watch, including the Home Run Derby, which began in 1985. The Derby features prolific power hitters in the game competing with one another, and though the KC Royals aren’t known to be a power-hitting team, Salvador Perez will participate in this year’s event.