Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Royals Rundown: Oft-injured Mondesi elicits memories of stunted careers of budding KC stars

McPherson Sentinel
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi is now making his third appearance on the injured, to the dismay of the team’s fan base. The 25-year-old tantalizes fans with his unique skill set and ability to affect the game. But each time they get their hopes up, he disappears to the trainers room. Will Mondesi wind up an elite talent who never realized his potential in Kansas City?

www.mcphersonsentinel.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Damon
Person
Mark Quinn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Uniform#Chiefs#The Los Angeles Raiders#Nike#The Chicago White Sox#California Angels#The Kansas City Royals#The All Star Game For
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

The KC Royals and Home Run Derby through the years

Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, which pits stellar players from the American and National Leagues against each other, has been an annual tradition since 1933. In addition to the All-Star match, there are other festivities fans are always eager to watch, including the Home Run Derby, which began in 1985. The Derby features prolific power hitters in the game competing with one another, and though the KC Royals aren’t known to be a power-hitting team, Salvador Perez will participate in this year’s event.
MLBrealsport101.com

Gallo, Albies, and Barnes go Diamond in Roster Update

Some other big name players also saw their ratings rise. MLB The Show 21 has released yet another bi-weekly roster update with changes to Live Series ratings in Diamond Dynasty. Each week all eyes turn to new Diamonds, and we've got three big players making that jump along with some...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

KC Royals Trades: Why Danny Duffy might OK a deal

Danny Duffy recently reached a career milestone that could guarantee he’ll fulfill his desire to play only for Kansas City. The popular KC Royals pitcher attained coveted “10 and 5” rights—10 years of major league service time with the last five spent with one team—so he can’t be traded without his consent.
Texas StateTemple Daily Telegram

Rangers beat Royals: Gallo’s HR, Lyles’ pitching carry Texas past KC

ARLINGTON — Joey Gallo homered again, Jordan Lyles pitched seven strong innings after getting bumped from the rotation for one start, and the Texas Rangers finished a three-game sweep with a 4-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. The last-place Rangers have won three consecutive games for the...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Including Bud Black On All-Star Game Coaching Staff

Following the cancellation of last year’s event due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Major League Baseball once again will hold its annual All-Star Game on July 13. The 2021 Midsummer Classic initially was set to be played at Truist Park in Atlanta, but the league elected to move the game to Coors Field in response to new voting restrictions passed by Georgia legislation.
MLBchatsports.com

KC Royals: 3 urgent moves the club must make now

(Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports) The KC Royals reach the mathematical half-way point of their disappointing 2021 season Friday when they host Minnesota. Unless the Royals keep losing and the Twins suddenly start winning, the contest will pit two teams fighting each other to stay out of the American League Central cellar.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

KC Royals Prospects: 2 picked for Futures showcase

The KC Royals are struggling. They’re in last place in the American League Central, Tuesday night’s loss to Boston was their seventh straight defeat and marked the eighth time they’ve lost in their last 10 games, and postseason play is rapidly becoming a dream for next season, not a realistic possibility for 2021.
MLBWichita Eagle

SportsBeat KC: Let’s talk about manager Mike Matheny’s decisions to shake up the Royals

Change has come to the Kansas City Royals. Nothing major, but manager Mike Matheny moved Jorge Soler to No. 2 in the batting order and created a hybrid responsibility for Danny Duffy. On this episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast, beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam Mellinger break down the moves with host Blair Kerkhoff.
MLBkingsofkauffman.com

Adalberto Mondesi injury history and updates

The Adalberto Mondesi injury history is a long one, and unfortunately for him and the Kansas City Royals, he has missed many games over the years. Adalberto Mondesi is one of the most talented young shortstops in the league when healthy. Unfortunately, the Royals star can’t seem to stay on the field.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

KC Royals: A rookie makes the most of first chance

There was a not-so-short time in February and March a young infielder not named Bobby Witt Jr. had the KC Royals facing a hard spring training decision. While most Cactus League attention focused squarely on Witt, and speculation he’d make the Royals’ Opening Day roster ran rampant, Emmanuel Rivera busied himself in Witt’s shadow trying to stake his own viable claim to a spot in Kauffman Stadium’s infield. Although he hadn’t seen a pitch or fielded a ball above Double-A, the Royals played him 23 times and he responded well, hitting .293 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, and six RBIs.
MLBksal.com

Royals’ Perez Named to 7th All-Star Game

KANSAS CITY, MO. (July 1, 2021) – Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has been named to his seventh All-Star Game, Major League Baseball announced this evening. Perez will be the American League’s starting catcher for the sixth time in his career, receiving 62% of the votes among the finalists at the position during Phase 2 of All-Star balloting. He will represent the Royals at the 91st All-Star Game, set for Tuesday, July 13 at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.
MLBbuffalonynews.net

Royals activate OF Andrew Benintendi from injured list

The Kansas City Royals activated outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the 10-day injured list on Sunday. Benintendi, who turns 27 Tuesday, had been sidelined since June 14 with a fractured right rib. He is batting second and playing left field in Sunday's series finale against the visiting Minnesota Twins. In a...
MLBchatsports.com

The KC Royals now need to move on from Wade Davis

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) It is no longer a case of if the KC Royals will part ways with Wade Davis. Now, it’s a case of when the tie with their once-dominant reliever will be severed. Or at least it should be. Davis proved that Saturday afternoon in Texas,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

KC Royals Prospects: These Fireflies are worth watching

Ask KC Royals fans about the team’s hot young prospects. They’ll instantly mention Triple-A Omaha pitchers Jackson Kowar and Daniel Lynch, Double-A Northwest Arkansas hitters Bobby Witt Jr., Nick Pratto and MJ Melendez, and Low-A Quad Cities pitchers Asa Lacy and Zach Haake, and first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino. But they...
MLBkmaland.com

KC's Perez, St. Louis' Arenado to start in MLB All-Star Game

(KMAland) -- Salvador Perez and Nolan Arenado will start in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game as voted by the fans. Perez -- the Royals catcher -- makes his sixth All-Star Game start and seventh appearance while Arenado is in the All-Star game for the sixth time and starting for the fourth straight time.
MLBchatsports.com

KC Royals: Why this homestand is club’s last chance

(Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images) Entering play exactly one month ago today, the KC Royals were still the surprise of baseball, leading the American League Central with a 16-9 record going into an afternoon game at Minnesota. But at the end of the day, the Royals limped home after suffering a 13-4 defeat.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB Draft: Outfielder checks the KC Royals’ boxes

With the major league amateur draft coming soon, the big question is who the KC Royals will take with their first selection. Having the seventh overall pick, Kansas City may not get its shot at the very best prospects, such as Marcelo Meyer, Jordan Lawlar, or Jack Leiter, but plenty of talent will be available to the Royals.
MLBchatsports.com

For the KC Royals, can things get uglier than this?

(Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports) The KC Royals need to take a long, long look at themselves. But after what Boston did to them, and what they did to themselves Thursday afternoon at Fenway Park, the Royals won’t like what they see. The Red Sox demolished Kansas City 15-1....
MLBchatsports.com

KC Royals: Ryan O’Hearn is giving club hope again

(Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports) The KC Royals’ game against Boston Tuesday night, a roller-coaster affair with almost too many lead changes to count, came down to one batter in the top of the ninth. Royal Ryan O’Hearn faced Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes with two out, none on, and Kansas City trailing by a run.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Why the KC Royals need to keep Edward Olivares

Edward Olivares’ season with the KC Royals has been like a roller-coaster. He was called up and sent back down to the minors repeatedly during June, with Wednesday afternoon’s recall marking the fourth time he’s returned to the club this year. This season at Triple-A Omaha, Olivares slashed .366/.433/.597 with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy