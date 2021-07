Netherlands are set to take on the Czech Republic in the second day of the round of 16 in Euro 2020. The winner of the match will then take on Denmark who got past Wales 4-0. This will be the first meeting between the two sides since October of 2015. On that occasion, the Dutch lost 3-2 against the Czech in a qualifier for Euro 2016 — they’ve lost their last two games against them and both were qualifiers for the aforementioned Euro 2016.