Greece is attempting to entice citizens under the age of 26 to get the COVID vaccine by offering a $180 incentive. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stated in a televised speech Monday that Greece is offering a $180 incentive to citizens under the age of 26 who get vaccinated against COVID-19 this summer. The reward will be available as credit in a digital wallet starting July 15 for those who receive a preliminary immunization dose, according to the Associated Press.