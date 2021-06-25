Yep, Sonic as a VTuber is weird
If you’re into VTubers, there’s another brand coming at ya’. Sonic the Hedgehog!. As promised, Sega is becoming a Vtuber (virtual [character] YouTuber) for an unknown amount of time, voiced by the iconic Jun’ichi Kanemaru, who has played Sonic in…basically everything in Japan for over two decades. You can watch the intro video below, which is mostly in Japanese, beyond a quick English intro. We learned about this stunt ahead of time from Sonic Team artist Kazuyuki Hoshino (via ryokutya2089), who claimed that “Sonic was being converted to a Vtuber for a new project.”www.destructoid.com