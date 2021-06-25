Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Yep, Sonic as a VTuber is weird

By Chris Carter
Destructoid
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re into VTubers, there’s another brand coming at ya’. Sonic the Hedgehog!. As promised, Sega is becoming a Vtuber (virtual [character] YouTuber) for an unknown amount of time, voiced by the iconic Jun’ichi Kanemaru, who has played Sonic in…basically everything in Japan for over two decades. You can watch the intro video below, which is mostly in Japanese, beyond a quick English intro. We learned about this stunt ahead of time from Sonic Team artist Kazuyuki Hoshino (via ryokutya2089), who claimed that “Sonic was being converted to a Vtuber for a new project.”

www.destructoid.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jun#Japanese#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Japan
Related
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

This first-person Sonic the Hedgehog mod is utterly nauseating

Mercifully, Sonic the Hedgehog's 3D outings have always restrained themselves to a third-person view, letting us watch the speedy critter from a comfortable distance. Now, one modder has given us a hedgehog's-eye-view of Sonic Generations thanks to an absolutely vomit-inducing first-person mod. Posted on Twitter over the weekend, Sonic modder...
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Monark rocks out an opening movie with music by the VTuber singer KAF

Former Shin Megami Tensei developers at LancArse are working on a new RPG called Monark with a stylish opening movie that gives Atlus a run for its money. The track used in the Monark opening movie is called “Nihil” by the VTuber KAF (pronounced “Kafu”). Japanese developers have been working with Vocaloid producers and other independent musicians for some time, but we’re starting to see more music from Virtual YouTubers in recent years. If you’re not familiar with KAF, she debuted as a VTuber in October 2018 at age 14. She released her first EP, “Hana to Shinzo,” in May 2019 and has since performed in several concerts. KAF currently has three albums and some EPs in her discography and is a member of the YouTube-focused creative label Kamitsubaki Studio.
Behind Viral Videosgoombastomp.com

Anime Ichiban 46: Vtubers at The Speed of Sound

One of the most prominent Vtubers, Kiryru Coco, is graduating from hololive at the same time we get a… Sonic Vtuber? Harry and Matt sit down to go over these developments as well as the recent news of a live-action Made in Abyss production. TIMESTAMPS. 0:00 – Introductions. 12:38 –...
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Nintendo Minute Showcases Breath of the Wild Bow and Arrow Trick Shots

Flexibility and creativity are valued highly in Breath of the Wild. There are so many unexpected ways to interact with the world that people are still discovering new ways to explore its systems and challenge themselves. The most dynamic weapon in Link’s repertoire is the Bow. From slow motion to mid-air aiming, Link is more mobile and accurate than ever when firing arrows. You can see some of these impressive feats in this trick shot video from Nintendo Minute.
Behind Viral Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Hololive community says goodbye to VTuber Kiryu Coco

Published this Thursday, July 1, the last live of the VTuber (YouTuber Virtual) Kiryu Coco it reached about 4 million views in a few hours. The Truth News It shares everything you need to know about this character. For most people, the YouTuber Virtual is totally unknown, but for fans...
ComicsSiliconera

Gawr Gura and Mori Calliope Among Hololive Vtuber Figures Announced

Yes, even more Hololive Vtuber announcements came out of Anime Expo Lite 2021. It had to do with more merchandise too. Good Smile Company announced more Hololive Vtuber Pop Up Parade figures coming to that collection. In particular, figures of Gawr Gura, More Calliope, Amelia Watson, Ninomae Ina’nis, and Takanashi Kiara are all on the way.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Fortnite Might Be Getting A Sonic The Hedgehog Crossover

If Fortnite fans have learned one thing since the battle royale’s release and subsequent domination of the genre, it’s that no collaborative effort, however weird and out of place it might seem, is off the table. In contrast to its family-friendly reputation, even horror franchises such as IT (albeit in the form of a very small and non-violent nod) have been celebrated on the shores of Apollo Island in the past, and if the works of Stephen King aren’t out of bounds, then a certain gaming mascot certainly isn’t.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Sonic Colors: Ultimate Will Include New Power and Metal Sonic

HD Updates - New high-definition updates and improvements, including 60 FPS, re-vamped lighting, improved graphics and 4K resolution. New Mode “Rival Rush” - Go head-to-head with Metal Sonic to unlock rewards. Park Tokens & Customization - Head to the store and use park tokens to unlock unique boosts, auras, shoes...
Video GamesDestructoid

Aksys Games presentation ‘All Aksys’ will stream incoming titles on August 6

Japanese publisher and reliable localizer Aksys Games has announced it will hold a live stream presentation on August 6. The creatively titled “All Aksys” presentation will feature new updates, fresh reveals, and personable chats with various developers, as the publisher shows off its upcoming wares head to PC and consoles in the near future.
Video GamesTVOvermind

The Legend of Zelda Theme Song in 10 Different Styles

I’ve said it before, but one really has to be a fan of the Legend of Zelda in order to go this deep into the game since the music is nice, but hearing it ten different ways is kind of overkill for someone that hasn’t really been into it for over a decade. To be fair, some of the styles are distinctive and don’t appear to blend together, but for those with a better ear than myself it’s likely that each different style stands out on its own. Bossa Nova kind of sounds like a very generic style that might be used in a lot of games since it has the quality that reminds me of a few Final Fantasy games, while Jazz is definitely hard to miss. Metalcore, Funk-Rock, PowerMetal, Rock, and Punk all kind of sound the same but have their own variations that stand out if one really listens. Rock and Acoustic are pretty easy to figure out, as are Hardcore and Heavy Metal. Each sound hits the ear just right if one stops and listens to it and identifies itself, but when stacked together like this there are styles that tend to flow into one another and become a little bit lost.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Scarlet Hollow is a Promising Journey into Weirdness

Scarlet Hollow is about friendship, mystery and finding someone hanging by their intestines from a lamppost. Admittedly, I made that last one up but that’s only to disguise the actual details of Episode 1’s gruesome death. Scarlet Hollow‘s art style is so gorgeous, so reminiscent of some wholesome webcomic or Dream Daddy-style dating game (even though the artist has created several horror comics) that it lures you into a false sense of security.
ComicsNintendo Life

First 4 Figures Reveals Sonic's Shadow The Hedgehog Statue Line

Pre-orders for the Sonic the Hedgehog - Shadow statue line are now available from the First 4 Figures website. There are two versions of Super Shadow and two versions of Shadow the Hedgehog. If you place an order before 21st July, you'll get the early bird special. Each of the...
Video GamesSiliconera

Hololive VTubers Will Stream Tales of Crestoria For 1st Anniversary

Almost a year ago, Bandai Namco released Tales of Crestoria on mobile devices worldwide, and to commemorate the game’s first anniversary, Hololive VTubers will stream the game. The three VTubers are Shirakami Fubuki, Yozora Mel, and Hoshimachi Suisei. They will stream together from Fubuki’s channel. [Thanks, Dengeki Online!]. The stream...
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Episode 280: Metroid and Metroid Zero Mission

Gather around as we discuss the zero mission of one Samus Aran with experts, newcomers, and speedrunners. Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!) We kick off our Metroid Saga Game Club with a long discussion about Metroid and Metroid: Zero Mission. We dip into our personal history with the NES original and the GBA remake, as well as our modern experiences, Samus' story, and the series speedrunning legacy.
Video GamesSiliconera

Sonic Colors Ultimate Brings in Metal Sonic for Rival Rush

There’s a new Sonic Colors Ultimate trailer, and it focuses completely on new additions and various improvements. Sega goes through each update in the video. Things start off with details about the visual changes. But after that, it gets into new Sonic Colors Ultimate content, like the Rival Rush with Metal Sonic.
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Astalon: Tears of the Earth (Nintendo Switch)

Retro 2D platformers are a dime a dozen on the Nintendo Switch. This makes sense, because a) they’re fun to play, and b) they’re perfectly suited for gaming on the go. If you find yourself in need of a new one at this present time, allow me to point you towards Astalon: Tears of the Earth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy