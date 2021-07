At Mobile World Congress this week NVIDIA has introduced its new CloudXR 3 update which brings with it support for remote collaboration as well as bidirectional audio adding more depth to immersive environments. Before the release of the latest update users had limited freedom of movement due to the table tether to their workstation making it difficult to move and collaborate with others. CloudXR 3.0 includes new features and enhancements to make it possible possible to stream high-quality XR experiences to untethered headsets. NVIDIA CloudXR is also capable of offering advanced streaming capable of delivering VR and AR across 5G and Wi-Fi networks.