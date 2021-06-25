Cancel
U.S. Politics

DOJ to launch task force to address rise in threats against election officials

erienewsnow.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Justice Department announced on Friday that it is launching a task force to address the rise in threats against election officials, according to a memo sent to all federal prosecutors and the FBI. "The Department of Justice has a long history of protecting every American's right to vote, and...

State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Monaco
Person
Merrick Garland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Election#Fbi#Department Of Justice#Doj#Fbi#American#The Civil Rights Division#The Justice Department#The Criminal Division#Monaco
