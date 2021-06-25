Safety Tips When Working Around Electricity

When we decided to shop for a house with a pool, the first thing I did was do a deep dive on pool safety. If you are moving to a house with a pool (or even staying in one for vacation or with family) and have small children, I would recommend you take your own deep dive. In this post, I won’t be sharing any traumatic stories, but I felt it was extremely valuable to read them. I strongly recommend reading these types of stories if you have children and are in the market for a home pool. They gave me an immediate sense of urgency and erased any gray area about how important pool safety is. Drowning is the leading cause of death in children under 4 years old. In this post, I will share the two most important steps we took for our family’s safety. I am not an expert, I am just a mom with a pool.