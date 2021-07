SAGINAW, MI — More than two years after an Owosso man was killed in a Saginaw County crash, his friend has pleaded to drunkenly causing the wreck. Nicholas J. George, 23, on Tuesday, July 6, appeared before Saginaw County Chief Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson and pleaded no contest to single counts of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death, reckless driving causing serious death, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing serious injury. The first two counts are 15-year felonies, while the third count is punishable by up to five years in prison.