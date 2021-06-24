Bike Night 2021 – Another Shining Night @ Sickies! (GALLERY)

The road to recovery from alcoholism and addiction is long and hard. There is no shortcut - Some may try and go through the motions, faking others and most importantly themself. Nothing in life is guaranteed, you can tell everyone that you are absolutely done, you've had your last drink, however, unless you surrender 100% you WILL continue to use and abuse until you fall even deeper towards that "Rock Bottom" - unfortunately, many will die without giving themselves a chance. I know from experience that I lived a life of failure, despair, guilt for many years - so many times I told myself "I could quit ANYTIME I wanted to". When I eventually tried, it was impossible - I was in my own hell - and when the shakes came and wouldn't go away, I knew my problem was real.