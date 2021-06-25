Next Monster Hunter Stories 2 Stream Will Focus on Co-op and Title Update
Capcom announced it will hold another Monster Hunter Stories 2 stream, with this one being a final pre-launch program. Like the past presentations for the game, it will look at different elements. The company specifically mentioned Monster Hunter Stories 2 co-op and title update information will come up. People will be able to watch it at 6am PT/9am ET/2pm BST on July 2, 2021. It will be available on Twitch.