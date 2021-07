As promised earlier this year, Sony has brought the PS Vita messaging system offline, meaning that it is no longer usable. The news came alongside the announcement of the Playstation Vita store being closed, to which Sony reversed that decision due to backlash. However, Sony didn’t change its mind about the PS Vita messaging system. This marks another step on the slow demise of the PS Vita, which has slowly been losing features and support for the better part of a decade now.