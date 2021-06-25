Tony Hale reveals long-lost twin brothers of Buster Bluth, Gary Walsh, and Forky

Carrie Underwood loves to celebrate the Fourth of July, and she loves fireworks, as noted in all the pyrotechnics in her live shows over the years. According to Carrie, her love of fireworks started at an early age, when she would perform for her parents. She recalls, “I think my favorite Fourth of July memory would be going to the fireworks stand and picking out which fireworks I wanted to do. I must’ve been like 7 or 8, and I came home and made a list of what order I wanted to do them in because I wanted to put a show on for Mom and Dad, and of course, I couldn’t wait until it was dark outside (laughs).”