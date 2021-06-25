Tony Hale reveals long-lost twin brothers of Buster Bluth, Gary Walsh, and Forky
In his first-ever leading role(s) on TV, Tony Hale plays twins. One is corroded by resentment and is trying to to make the world a darker place; the other is brimming with empathy and is trying to save it. The Disney+ drama The Mysterious Benedict Society - an adaptation of the popular YA book series, premiering June 25 - features the Emmy-winning Veep and Arrested Development alum delving into diverging dynamics through narcoleptic brothers.ew.com