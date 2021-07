Tchami looks to Mindchatter, Malaa, Justin Martin, Angelz, and more to put their spin on tracks from his stunning album Year Zero. While last year didn’t go according to anyone’s plans, Tchami answered the prayers of his fans around the world with the release of his debut album Year Zero. Filled to the brim with some of the best tunes that he’s crafted in the studio including the likes of “Proud,” “Faith,” “Born Again,” and “Toxic Love,” it was a bright, shining light amidst all the darkness and despair. Now, he’s looked to other artists in the scene to put their own twist on the tracks and has released 19 of them in one massive remix album.