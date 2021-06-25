Students push through pandemic to earn black belt ranks

Testing for black belt is challenging during the best of times. Testing in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, is nearly impossible. A test for black bet (Dan) rank in the World Tang Soo Do Association involves a physical test in front of a panel of masters, passing a written exam and writing an essay. Doing all of that while wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and enduring the closure of the karate studio requires a level of discipline few people can muster.