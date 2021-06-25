Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Windsor, CT

Fired East Windsor sergeant had several commendations

By Joe Chaisson / Journal Inquirer
Posted by 
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qeiPv_0afAmizk00

EAST WINDSOR — Recently fired police Sgt. David McNeice had a stellar record before the incident that ended his career with the department, with several commendations in his personnel file, which the Journal Inquirer obtained through a Freedom of Information request.

McNeice, who was fired June 9 after pursuing a suspect into Massachusetts in violation of several department policies, had 11 letters from various sergeants, lieutenants, and chiefs that praised his work dating back to 2004 when he was an officer with the department.

In February 2019, Chief Edward J. DeMarco praised McNeice for his role as project manager during the department’s transition to NexGen CAD and RMS systems.

“I also saw you individually dedicate yourself to the success of the project and improvement of the department, even working more than your regularly scheduled time or hours,” DeMarco wrote.

Last December, the department received a $50 donation from a resident who was grateful to McNeice for helping to locate lost property.

In July 2015, DeMarco praised McNeice for his work with police dog Mack. Per the letter, Lt. Mike Poliquin recommended McNeice be the recipient for the Police Commendation Award and DeMarco agreed.

McNeice’s “tireless efforts have made major contributions toward excellent public relations between the Police Department and with our community,” Poliquin wrote. “He and his partner have many tracks resulting in the apprehension of suspects and locating missing and lost people.”

McNeice also received praise from DeMarco in May 2010 after he apprehended two suspects in connection to a smashed car window at a body shop in town.

A month earlier, in April 2010, McNeice was commended by Sgt. Jeffery Chant for assisting in apprehending two suspects involved in stealing copper wire.

McNeice had received only one disciplinary letter, which stemmed from an incident on Nov. 30, 2007. According to his file, the letter served as a written reprimand. The details of the incident are not included in the letter and could not be determined.

McNeice, a 16-year veteran with the department, was fired June 9 following a unanimous vote by the Police Commission for disobeying orders, insubordination, violating department policies, and breaking state and federal laws.

On March 7, while he was on alternate, light duty due to a bad back and pending surgery, McNeice left police headquarters to pursue a suspect who had a warrant out for his arrest, according to a report of a police investigation of the incident.

McNeice traveled north on Interstate 91 hitting a top speed of 109 mph without using the car’s sirens or lights. After the suspect pulled over across the Massachusetts state line, McNeice approached the vehicle although he was dressed in street clothes and was not equipped with a Taser gun, handcuffs, a portable radio, a body camera, or a nametag affixed to his clothing. He was wearing his holstered department-issued handgun.

The suspect was arrested, but the arrest took place two tenths of a mile, or roughly 1,000 feet, over the state line in Massachusetts and McNeice failed to contact Massachusetts State Police, the report states, and then transported the suspect back to Connecticut.

Roughly a month before the incident in March, McNeice also was praised by Warehouse Point Fire Chief James P. Barton in a letter to Chief DeMarco for his role in assisting during a structure fire when the fire department was short staffed.

“I would like to personally thank Sgt. McNeice and Officer Walsh who remained on the scene to assist us through the duration of the incident,” Barton wrote.

“Your staff was helpful with the scene traffic control and clearing the streets for incoming fire units.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
3K+
Followers
316
Post
756K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Windsor, CT
Crime & Safety
City
East Windsor, CT
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commendations#Traffic Control#Sgt#The Police Department#The Police Commission#Warehouse Point Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

Italy v England Euro final goes to extra time

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Italy and England moved into extra time in their Euro 2020 final with the score level at 1-1 after 90 minutes at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. England struck the fastest goal in a Euro final when, after breaking out from an Italy corner, Harry Kane fed Kieran Trippier on the right and his glorious cross was drilled home first time by left back Luke Shaw after one minute 57 seconds.
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Some Haitians turn to prayer after president’s assassination

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Hundreds of Haitians sought solace in prayer at Sunday church services as a political power struggle threatened to further destabilize their fragile country after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Roman Catholic and Protestant church leaders asked for calm and told people to remain strong as...
Virginia StateNBC News

Statues of Confederate generals come down in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Statues honoring two Confederate generals were taken down Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups stormed the Virginia college town to protect it. The removal of the bronze statues depicting Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson "is one small step closer to the...
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...
MLBABC News

Dad of Nats' Joe Ross saves fan with Heimlich at Giants game

SAN FRANCISCO -- Father to a pair of big league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco on Saturday. Ross, dad of veteran pitchers Joe and Tyson Ross, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during a game between the Giants and Washington Nationals, dislodging bits of a hot dog to clear the woman's airways.
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope makes first public appearance since intestinal surgery

Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since undergoing surgery to correct a “severe” narrowing of his colon. Francis walked out onto a balcony at Rome's Gemelli hospital to lead his weekly prayer in front of hundreds of people, CBS News reports. He was joined on the balcony by some children who are also hospitalized at Gemelli.

Comments / 5

Community Policy