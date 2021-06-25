Fired East Windsor sergeant had several commendations

EAST WINDSOR — Recently fired police Sgt. David McNeice had a stellar record before the incident that ended his career with the department, with several commendations in his personnel file, which the Journal Inquirer obtained through a Freedom of Information request.

McNeice, who was fired June 9 after pursuing a suspect into Massachusetts in violation of several department policies, had 11 letters from various sergeants, lieutenants, and chiefs that praised his work dating back to 2004 when he was an officer with the department.

In February 2019, Chief Edward J. DeMarco praised McNeice for his role as project manager during the department’s transition to NexGen CAD and RMS systems.

“I also saw you individually dedicate yourself to the success of the project and improvement of the department, even working more than your regularly scheduled time or hours,” DeMarco wrote.

Last December, the department received a $50 donation from a resident who was grateful to McNeice for helping to locate lost property.

In July 2015, DeMarco praised McNeice for his work with police dog Mack. Per the letter, Lt. Mike Poliquin recommended McNeice be the recipient for the Police Commendation Award and DeMarco agreed.

McNeice’s “tireless efforts have made major contributions toward excellent public relations between the Police Department and with our community,” Poliquin wrote. “He and his partner have many tracks resulting in the apprehension of suspects and locating missing and lost people.”

McNeice also received praise from DeMarco in May 2010 after he apprehended two suspects in connection to a smashed car window at a body shop in town.

A month earlier, in April 2010, McNeice was commended by Sgt. Jeffery Chant for assisting in apprehending two suspects involved in stealing copper wire.

McNeice had received only one disciplinary letter, which stemmed from an incident on Nov. 30, 2007. According to his file, the letter served as a written reprimand. The details of the incident are not included in the letter and could not be determined.

McNeice, a 16-year veteran with the department, was fired June 9 following a unanimous vote by the Police Commission for disobeying orders, insubordination, violating department policies, and breaking state and federal laws.

On March 7, while he was on alternate, light duty due to a bad back and pending surgery, McNeice left police headquarters to pursue a suspect who had a warrant out for his arrest, according to a report of a police investigation of the incident.

McNeice traveled north on Interstate 91 hitting a top speed of 109 mph without using the car’s sirens or lights. After the suspect pulled over across the Massachusetts state line, McNeice approached the vehicle although he was dressed in street clothes and was not equipped with a Taser gun, handcuffs, a portable radio, a body camera, or a nametag affixed to his clothing. He was wearing his holstered department-issued handgun.

The suspect was arrested, but the arrest took place two tenths of a mile, or roughly 1,000 feet, over the state line in Massachusetts and McNeice failed to contact Massachusetts State Police, the report states, and then transported the suspect back to Connecticut.

Roughly a month before the incident in March, McNeice also was praised by Warehouse Point Fire Chief James P. Barton in a letter to Chief DeMarco for his role in assisting during a structure fire when the fire department was short staffed.

“I would like to personally thank Sgt. McNeice and Officer Walsh who remained on the scene to assist us through the duration of the incident,” Barton wrote.

“Your staff was helpful with the scene traffic control and clearing the streets for incoming fire units.”