Would Collin Sexton make sense as Celtics trade target this offseason?
The Celtics could use some help at the point guard spot next season in the wake of trading starter Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder last week. Marcus Smart is fully capable of handling the starting job in Walker’s absence but the team may be on the hunt for a bit of a scoring boost to better replace Walker’s 20 points per game average. Smart’s own future with the team is uncertain beyond this upcoming season as he enters the final year of his contract in 2021-22.www.masslive.com