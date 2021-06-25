Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Would Collin Sexton make sense as Celtics trade target this offseason?

By Brian Robb
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Celtics could use some help at the point guard spot next season in the wake of trading starter Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder last week. Marcus Smart is fully capable of handling the starting job in Walker’s absence but the team may be on the hunt for a bit of a scoring boost to better replace Walker’s 20 points per game average. Smart’s own future with the team is uncertain beyond this upcoming season as he enters the final year of his contract in 2021-22.

www.masslive.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
44K+
Followers
34K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Al Horford
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Payton Pritchard
Person
Collin Sexton
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Isaiah Thomas
Person
Marcus Smart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Point Shooting#Sports Illustrated#Ppg#Cavs#Point Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Why the next point guard might be right in front of them

The Boston Celtics have had a busy offseason thus far and it’s only the beginning of what is a new era in the franchise under new president of basketball operations Brad Stevens. With Stevens moving from the sideline to the front office, his first task was hiring a new head coach to lead his team to success. In doing so, he hired an established and long-time assistant, Ime Udoka.
NBAThe Dream Shake

This trade between the Cavs and Rockets makes too much sense to happen

With the NBA Draft just over three weeks away, the Rockets are fielding offers to possibly move up or down from the second overall pick. If the Pistons opt to roll with Cade Cunningham at 1, the Rockets face a decision at 2 between Evan Mobley and Jalen Green. But what if they let the team picking at 3, the Cleveland Cavaliers, make that choice for them?
NBAYardbarker

NBA Rumors: Lakers Can Land Collin Sexton And Kevin Love In A Blockbuster Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a very disappointing ending to their title hopes during the first round of the playoffs. The Phoenix Suns were fully healthy and made work of LeBron James and the Lakers in 6 games. Even if Anthony Davis remains at full health next season, the Lakers need an improved roster to become NBA champions again.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Celtics-Pacers trade is focused on Aaron Holiday to Boston

Given that they have been labeled as a “championship-contender” over the last several NBA seasons, this season was definitely a disappointment for the Boston Celtics, but they did learn a lot about themselves. Not only did they learn that Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are going to make up a terrific duo in this league for a while, but they learned that it was time for a change of scenery in the front-office.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: How much better would Dame make the Cs?

The Boston Celtics have a new trade target this offseason: Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard, Damian Lillard. Recent reports suggest the Weber State product could request out soon, with the team’s failure to build a championship contender listed as a major factor. Even though Danny Ainge is no longer...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

20 NBA Players Most Likely to Be Traded This Offseason

The NBA offseason is fast approaching, and there have been rumors swirling around about the top players in the league. This year's playoffs opened a lot of eyes to the quality of teams around the league and improvements are needed in both conferences. The first major move made this offseason was the deal sending Kemba Walker (plus a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft) to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Al Horford and Moses Brown.
NBAPosted by
MassLive.com

Could CJ McCollum become Boston Celtics’ potential trade target if Trail Blazers shop trade market?

It could be an important, intriguing offseason for the Trail Blazers after their recent coaching search. Damian Lillard could reportedly be looking to get out of Portland, according to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, because of the the aging All-Star’s concerns of the team building a contender and recent fan backlash with Portland hiring Chauncey Billups as head coach.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat: Should a Collin Sexton trade be on the radar?

The Miami Heat are set up well for right now and the future. They have veteran stars and young stars alike, but if the chance to improve presents itself, why not take it?. The Cleveland Cavaliers have been rumored to be shopping Collin Sexton. The 22-year-old point guard will be going into the final year of his rookie deal next season.
NBAVacaville Reporter

Warriors trade season: Exploring Siakam and Sexton as possible targets

As all but four NBA teams eye offseason plans, trade speculation has begun to bubble over the last few days. Former top-10 picks (Collin Sexton, Ben Simmons, CJ McCollum), MVP candidates (Damian Lillard) and Finals winners (Pascal Siakam) have headlined recent rumors, but would any make sense for the Warriors?
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Taurean Prince traded to Cs in recent B/R piece

At this point into the 2021 NBA offseason, it’s evident that the Boston Celtics are willing to make significant shakeups to their organization. From the personnel found within their front office to players residing on the roster, come tip-off to next season the Cs will look different when in comparison to last year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy