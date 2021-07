The Phantom Thieves might have premiered in the fan-favorite video game of Persona 5, but this was far from the last time that we'd see Joker and his fellow travelers within the mindscape appear both in games and in other mediums, with Udon Entertainment announcing that they've licensed a spin-off manga series within the franchise. With the classic series making a return with Persona 5 Strikers, it will be interesting to see where else the Phantom Thieves appear and if they'll be given any additional video games thanks to the creative minds at Atlus Studio.