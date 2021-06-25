Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Grains, livestock mixed.

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July fell 6.50 cents at $6.4075 a bushel; July corn dropped 15.25 cents at $6.42 a bushel; July oats was up 15.75 cents at $3.7675 a bushel; while July soybeans declined 5.25 cents at $13.5525 a bushel.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Oats#Lean Hogs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Mixed Ahead of Rain, USDA WASDE Report

December corn was down 7 1/4 cents and November soybeans were up 9 3/4 cents Friday, a mixed reaction to rain in this weekend’s forecast and the anticipation of USDA’s WASDE and Crop Production reports on Monday. Winter wheats were also mixed with KC wheat higher and Chicago lower. September...
Agricultureinvesting.com

Soybeans Enter Bear Market; First Grain In Inflation-Era To Do So

It was probably not what many people expected in this era of food commodity-fueled inflation, but soybeans are in a bear market after a huge upward revision in US stockpiles of the grain sent shockwaves and a selloff through the trade. As of Thursday, the most-active soybean futures contract on...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn Down, Soybeans Up, Wheat Mixed

Corn is 7 to 8 cents lower, soybeans are 5 to 8 cents higher and wheat is 5 cents lower to 2 cents higher. Corn trade is 7 to 8 cents lower at midday with spread trade still firming, while new crop continues to test support at the lower end of the range with a fresh low scored before bouncing a bit as rains work through short term. Ethanol margins continue to see support from the corn pullback and the energy complex rebound.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Follow-Through Weakness Likely

It is Friday, and many times traders will take some profits. However, the fact that cattle broke below support Thursday may have turned the market more bearish, leaving sellers more confident to hold positions. Hog futures may hold sideways as traders monitor cash and cutouts. Cattle: Steady Futures: Mixed Live...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures ease as cash market diverges

CHICAGO, July 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures eased for a third session on Friday as futures markets tried to read conflicting cash markets, traders said. "We have the South backed up on cattle, trying to get cattle moved through," said Scott Varilek, broker at Kooima Kooima...
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT wheat eases as rains pressure grain complex

CHICAGO, July 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat softened on Friday as wheat harvest progresses across the Eastern belt, while lower corn prices added pressure, traders said. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat ended 3 cents lower at $6.15 per bushel. * MGEX September spring wheat settled 9-1/4 cents higher at $8.14-1/4 per bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for September delivery climbed 6 cents higher, ending at $5.94 per bushel. * For the week, CBOT's most-active wheat contract fell 37-3/4 cents, a 5.78% decrease. * Weekly wheat export sales totaled 290,800 tonnes for the week ended July 1, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in line with market expectations. * Wheat production in the European Union and Britain is set to rebound this year as the crop area and yields recover from weather woes in the previous growing season, a Reuters poll showed. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn set for 10% weekly decline on improved supply prospects

* Cool, wet weather forecasts for U.S. Midwest keep corn futures falling * Less pessimistic views on Brazil corn crop also curb market * Soybeans, wheat hesitant as dry northern U.S. still a concern * Grain markets cautious before Monday's USDA supply/demand report (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, July 9 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures lost more ground on Friday with the market poised to decline 10% this week as rain and moderate temperatures are expected to boost U.S. Midwest crops. Soybeans and wheat were almost flat and headed for a weekly fall, but found support in concerns over persisting drought in the northern U.S. and Canada. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.9% at $5.19-3/4 a bushel, as of 1120 GMT. The contract has lost 10.4% this week, giving back most of its steep gains last week when a lower-than-expected U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimate of corn acreage had fanned supply worries. Weather forecasts showing substantial rainfall across the Midwest along with moderate heat changed market sentiment this week, encouraging the idea that strong yields could offset any shortfall in planted area. "The easing of weather worries in the U.S. Midwest's northwest has taken prices back down to these levels, abetted by what at least was a very crowded corn long position," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Concerns over Brazil's second corn crop, which has endured drought and frost, have also eased. Brazil's CONAB agency cut its 2020/2021 total corn production forecast on Thursday but it was still higher than that of many traders. Brazilian grain grower SLC Agricola, meanwhile, said yields in first batches of second-crop corn had exceeded its expectations. CBOT soybeans was at $13.19-3/4 a bushel and CBOT wheat at $6.18-1/4, with both contracts edging up a quarter of a cent from Thursday's close. Grain markets could consolidate while waiting to see how much rainfall reaches U.S. growing belts and with attention turning to monthly supply and demand forecasts from the USDA. "Traders will be cautious today ahead of the weekend and the next USDA report on Monday," consultancy Agritel said. Grain markets will also get an update on demand later on Friday in weekly U.S. export sales. Prices at 1120 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 618.25 0.25 0.04 640.50 -3.47 CBOT corn 519.25 -4.50 -0.86 484.00 7.28 CBOT soy 1319.75 0.25 0.02 1311.00 0.67 Paris wheat Sep 198.75 -1.00 -0.50 192.50 3.25 Paris maize Jun 235.50 -0.50 -0.21 219.00 7.53 Paris rape Aug 524.50 5.75 1.11 418.25 25.40 WTI crude oil 73.85 0.91 1.25 48.52 52.21 Euro/dlr 1.19 0.00 0.14 1.2100 -1.99 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore, Editing Amy Caren Daniel and Vinay Dwivedi)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn heads toward 10% weekly fall as rain aids crop

CHICAGO, July 9 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures dipped on Friday, headed toward a 10% weekly decline as rain and moderate temperatures were expected to boost U.S. Midwest crops. Wheat followed lower, but was propped up by drier conditions across the Northern U.S. Plains, while soybeans inched higher on long...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Mixed Fundamentals Make for Uncertainty

Live cattle futures are expected to remain sideways Wednesday with little fundamental reason to push higher. The market was not tested Tuesday, leaving traders guessing as to market strength. Hogs may trade mixed to begin the day until there is some underlying market direction. Cattle: Steady Futures: Higher Live Equiv:...
Agriculturecapitalpress.com

Selected Western livestock auctions

(Eugene Livestock Auction) Comments: Slaughter cows and bulls up $2-$3. Good quality feeder calves showing good interest. Sheep and goat auction Monday, July 12. Expecting a large sale that day with buyers needing to fill orders. It will be the only Monday sale in July. Top Cows: High Dressers 64.00-71.00;...
Industryagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Markets Mixed; Canola, Bean Oil End Higher

Corn and wheat closed lower Friday, ahead of the three-day weekend and after an appeals court turned back a 2019 EPA ruling that had opened the door for year-round sales of E15 fuel. November soybeans ended up 3 1/2 cents with support from higher closes in soybean oil and canola.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cue the Crickets

As the weekend seems to be calling everyone’s attention, the livestock contracts sit idly, simply passing time. Chirp. Chirp. Chirp. You can practically hear the crickets. There’s not much developing in the livestock sector as the market is ready for the long holiday weekend. Livestock futures are mostly steady with the week’s trend: live cattle are chopping sideways, feeders are enjoying a modest rally amid weaker corn and the hog contracts are keeping with Thursday’s regression.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Mixed Trading Activity Before Holiday

Cattle and hog futures diverged Thursday. Cattle seems to gain strength as grain prices faded throughout the day. Hogs traded significantly higher for a period of time likely as a result of good export sales but fell hard, closing in negative territory. Cattle: Steady Futures: Mixed Live Equiv: $211.30 -1.28*
AgricultureLakefield Standard

Stage set for return of livestock expo

The Minnesota Youth Livestock Expo is poised for a strong return this year after its inaugural 2020 run during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. As with last year’s show, the 2021 MY...
Agriculturemidwestfarmreport.com

State Livestock Market Update

Prepared and written by Jeff Swenson, DATCP Livestock and Meat Specialist. The Market Update draws information from several sources, including trade publications, radio broadcasts, agricultural news services, individuals involved in the industry as well as USDA NASS and AMS reports. Cash cattle are steady to $2.00 higher than last week....
Industryagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Quiet Ahead of Weekend

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is down 4 1/4, November soybeans are up 3/4 cent and Kansas City September wheat is 1 3/4 cents higher. CME Globex Recap: Dow Jones futures are up sharply early Friday with European markets higher and Asian markets mixed. The bond market rally continues as investors see future growth and inflation subdued and the need for more stimulus is lessened. Traders are awaiting the export sales report at 7:30 CDT, with no other significant reports on Friday. Updated weather will be closely watched as traders brace for Monday’s July USDA report.
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mixed Following Monday’s Surge

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is down 3 3/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are down 3 1/4 cents, and September KC wheat is up 1 3/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grains are mixed overnight but mostly retaining Monday’s strength as the decline in conditions and the upcoming forecast look worrisome. Wednesday’s USDA reports will reshuffle the deck until weather dominates the month of July.
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT soybeans climb, but end week lower on wetter forecast

CHICAGO, July 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended higher on Friday but ended the week down as beneficial rains outweighed ongoing dryness across parts of the U.S. Midwest that could still hurt soybean yields as the crop enters its key development phase in August, traders said. * CBOT November soybeans ended 9-3/4 cents higher at $13.29-1/4 per bushel, while nearby July soybeans added 13-3/4 cents to 14.04 per bushel. * CBOT December soymeal fell $3.60 to $358.90 a ton. CBOT December soyoil firmed 1.76 cents to 60.94 cents per lb. * For the week, the most-active soybean market fell 69-3/4, a 4.99% drop. * Exporters sold 228,600 tonnes of soybeans to Mexico on Friday, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * Weekly soybean export sales totaled 182,300 tonnes, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in line with market expectations. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by David Gregorio)
Agricultureagfax.com

Soft Red Winter Wheat Crop Outlook Is Positive

While drought has dominated the headlines about U.S. wheat, the outlook for the 2021 soft red winter (SRW) wheat crop is a more positive story. Farmers growing this weak gluten class in the eastern third of the United States enjoyed timely rainfall and mild temperatures as the crop developed, leading to good yield potential and at least average quality so far.
Industrytheedgemarkets.com

CPO futures end the week higher

KUALA LUMPUR (July 9): The crude palm oil (CPO) futures contract on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives (BMD) ended the week higher, rebounding from three straight days of losses, tracking the steadier performance on the soybean oil market and crude oil prices, said palm oil trader David Ng. He said higher prices...

Comments / 0

Community Policy