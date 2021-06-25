Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Chastain Is ‘F–king Sick’ of Getting Mistaken for ‘Jurassic World’ Actor Bryce Dallas Howard

By Miranda Siwak
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 16 days ago

Not twins! Jessica Chastain is here to remind fans that she’s not actress Bryce Dallas Howard, despite people often mixing them up.

The It Chapter Two actress, 44, lip-synched to the recent “Sick of It” TikTok sound that was first posted by user KingDiaaa2. In addition to mouthing the words, “I’m sick of it. I’m f–ing sick of it, ugh,” Chastain wrote, “When you spend 20yrs building a career and they still think you work at Jurassic Park” on the screen.

Her comment in the viral TikTok video referenced Howard’s role in the popular dinosaur franchise.

This isn’t the parent trap y’all

The X-Men: Dark Phoenix star captioned the clip, “This isn’t the parent trap y’all,” and it has already been viewed more than two million times.

In 2019, Chastain talked about her famous doppelgänger, 40, during an interview with the Associated Press and getting confused about who was who, herself.

“Before my career took off, I remember one time being on the subway and I was looking at a magazine and there was a picture of her, like a small picture, and I was like, ‘What am I doing in this magazine,’” she said at the time. “I actually had that thought.”

She even fooled the Black Mirror alum’s dad (director Ron Howard) when she ran into him at the Apple store.

“I was walking by and I was like, ‘That’s Ron Howard,’” she continued to AP. “My friend was with me [and] he said [Ron] turned to someone and said, ‘I think I just saw Bryce,'” she said. “We look so much alike.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2atLJa_0afAmXEd00
Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard Shutterstock (2)

After detailing those incidences of mistaken identity, she revealed what it was like when they first met on the set of The Help in 2011.

“When we finally got to film The Help, the first time we met, we went to the table read and looked at each other, because we both get it all the time,” she told the news outlet. “We grabbed each other’s hands and we said, ‘Let’s go to the mirror.’ And we went to the mirror and we looked at each other… and we were like, ‘Yeah, we look exactly alike.’”

The Molly’s Game star did point out a few subtle differences between the two of them: “Listen, she’s like tall and her nose is more defined. There are little things about us that are different, but we definitely look like kin. I see it as a compliment. I think she’s fabulous.”

The Mandalorian director told Us Weekly in June 2015 that she was flattered by the comparison to Chastain.

“It’s such a compliment, you know,” Howard said. “It’s funny: when I don’t wear makeup, nobody ever mistakes me for Jess, but whenever I put makeup on and look half-presentable, it’s, ‘Ah! Jessica Chastain.’ I’m like, ‘Thank you, I must look hygienic today.’”

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

