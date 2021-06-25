Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

17 Comfy Pairs of Pants You’ll Want to Live in All Year

By Suzy Forman
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TnsMD_0afAmVTB00
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

No matter the time of year and no matter the weather, we’re always keeping a pair of comfy pants on hand. Whether they’re heavy sweats, lightweight linen culottes or stretchy yoga pants, we know our favorite pairs are always going to keep us smiling. They’ll keep us stylish too — we’re only buying cute ones, of course!

Need to stock up on your own stylish pairs of comfy pants? Always, right? Check out 17 of our faves below!

17 Comfy Pairs of Pants You’ll Want to Live in All Year

Sweatpants/Joggers

1. Classic, flattering grey joggers at a super affordable price? Count Us in for these and other colors of these Leggings Depot joggers too!

2. If you love the feeling of ultra-roomy, baggy sweats, then you’ll love these soft HeSaYep sweatpants. And that pink option is everything!

3. We’re totally in love with the rainbow stripes down the sides of these SweatyRocks joggers!

4. These U.S. Polo Assn. pants are sort of in the middle between joggers and full-on sweats — which means they’re obviously comfy as comfy can be!

Leggings/Yoga Pants

5. These Felina leggings are pretty much iconic for their velvety, peach-skin fabric and amazing stretch. We love that they come in a two-pack too!

6. These Skims terry leggings from Kim Kardashian‘s wildly popular brand simply look like heaven to wear!

7. We knew these Yogalicious leggings would be worthy it when we saw the “ultra-soft” in their name!

Linen Pants

8. Whenever you still need the coverage and comfort of pants on a hot day, try a pair of these 100% linen IXIMO pants!

9. You could also go for the mega-wide leg look with these other IXIMO linen pants. They come in so many colors!

10. Love a tapered look that still keeps you feeling chill? Try these Yimoon pants!

Palazzo Pants

11. These Tronjori palazzo pants will basically make you feel like you can fly, especially when the wind picks up!

12. These Olive Birds pants seriously belong on a beach, on vacation with you!

13. Dress up your look a little with the paper bag waist on these ECOWISH pants!

14. Love the palazzo look but with a more fitted design? Check out these flared SATINA pants!

Track/Hiking Pants

15. Taking on a new trail? Stay cool and comfortable as you hike with these lightweight BALEAF pants!

16. Whether you’re going on a jog or simply looking to put together a stylish athleisure look, don’t miss out on these classic Adidas track pants!

17. These water-repellent lululemon pants are designed for movement — which always means they’re also going to be great for lounging!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baggy Pants#Yoga Pants#Weather#Leggings Depot#Iximo#Yimoon#Ecowish#Satina#Track Hiking Pants 15#Baleaf#Lululemon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
Apparelthezoereport.com

3 New Nap Dress Styles Just Dropped & They’re Quickly Selling Out

You’re likely already familiar with the ultra popular Nap Dress from Hill House Home — everyone on Instagram seemed to have one last year. The billowy style shot to fame during the pandemic and the demand for them shows no sign of slowing down in 2021. (You can sit comfortably in the dress for hours while on a Zoom call yet still look put together.) For those who love their Nap Dress — and for those who missed out on securing one last season — Hill House Home just released The Mermaid Drop, which also includes three new styles of its iconic frock.
Hair CarePosted by
Glamour

These ’70s Hair Trends Will Be Everywhere This Summer

We've revisited the ’90s; we've done butterfly clips, straightened tendrils, scrunchies, and Rachel Green–style plastic claw clasps. So where to next? Well, ’70s hair trends just called, and they're ready for a revival. This season, brush up on Farrah Fawcett, Diana Ross, Stevie Nicks, and Brigitte Bardot. All four are...
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

Dread Wearing Bathing Suits? This ‘Miracle’ One-Piece Is a Dream for Hourglass Shapes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We love the beach. We love the sun. We love the sound of the waves. We love the warm, white sand. We love sitting back with a lighthearted book or taking a nap under the shade of an umbrella. The one thing we don’t love quite as much? Swimsuits. We want to be wearing a swimsuit for all of the above activities, but the problem is, we’re usually too busy being worried about how we look in our swimwear to even enjoy them properly!
TennisIn Style

TikTok Discovered That Target Has the Best Summer Dresses, and We Can't Disagree

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. TikTok has become the unofficial source for spotting all sorts of fashion trends, like retro pleated tennis skirts and Lizzo-approved butt scrunch leggings. And now the social media app is declaring one dependable department store as the official source of must-have summer dresses: Target.
ShoppingIn Style

Target Just Marked Down Over 400 Summer Dresses - and They're All Under $25

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. PSA: Amazon isn't the only place to shop amazing deals right now. Target has some discounts of its own worth checking out - including 20 percent off the most darling summer dresses at prices available today only. Let's face it: You're probably never going to stop buying cute dresses, so you might as well shop them on sale.
Beauty & FashionParents Magazine

You'll Want to Live in These Maternity Overalls This Summer (and Right Through Fall)

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Overalls mean so many different things to different people. They're a garment initially worn by enslaved people, a symbol of the working class, a campy homage to farm life, a nostalgic memory of a childhood spent in OshKosh B'gosh, a fashion item that cycles in and out of style. But for pregnant people, maternity overalls are even more. They're comfortable, a relief from waistbands, and stylish enough to keep wearing postpartum.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
CNN

20 swimsuit cover-ups you’ll wear year after year

There’s nothing that makes us feel better at the beach or pool (besides diving into the water) than a very glamorous cover-up. Whether an old-school caftan, lightweight natural fiber pants or a chic sarong, a stylish cover-up takes your swim look to the next level. And everyone is looking forward...
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

50 Old Navy Pieces You'll Want to Get on Sale This Fourth of July (Like $5 Leggings!)

It's gotten to the point where we should truly look into the process to make "savings" our actual middle name since we've been scoping out so many good deals for so long. And, when we spotted things like $5 leggings, $10 shorts, and a jean jacket for $22 with Old Navy's Fourth of July sale, we knew we had to get a jumpstart on the holiday weekend, and share our finds with you, too.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

25 Breezy Linen Dresses That'll Keep You From Melting This Summer

When it comes to clothing, I am always pointing out how important fabrics are in terms of longevity, comfort, and the overall "look" of an item. When the warmer weather comes around, it's even more important. The wrong fabric could have you feel like you're melting, but I'm here to make sure that doesn't happen. There are a select few fabrics that work great for the heat, but linen is definitely a favorite. It's highly absorbent and will quickly remove perspiration from the skin.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

You’ll Want to Sport This Golf Gear On and Off the Course

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Over the past year, getting outside offered a much-needed reprieve. Socially distant, outdoor sports like golf reigned supreme, and designers like Tory Burch, Malbon, and Byrdie began reimagining clothes that were as technically savvy as they were stylish.
ApparelPosted by
Glamour

20 Cheap Bridesmaid Dresses that You'll Actually Want to Wear Again

These days, cheap bridesmaid dresses can do it all: They make you feel glam even when you're standing next to the bride, can be reworn as a cocktail dress when you're attending future weddings, and look high-quality without breaking your budget. It's a refreshing change from the assumption that a dress must be frilly, expensive, and humorously unflattering to be fit for a bridal party (according to ‘80s movies, Rachel Green in that episode of Friends, and decades of awkward wedding party photos).
ApparelHuffingtonPost

23 Dresses You'll Want To Twirl In

Anyone knows that the sign of a great dress is not only how it looks but how it feels when you put it on. When you put on a dress that instantly makes you want to twirl, you know you’ve found something amazing. We’ve rounded up 23 great dresses that you’ll want to spin in as soon as you put them on.
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

Shoppers Love That This Chic Summer Dress Comes With Pockets

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We don’t know precisely when designers started incorporating pockets into their dresses, but we’re thrilled it’s more common these days! Even so, it can still be difficult to find a stylish garment that comes with pockets, which is why we’re here to help.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

8 Trendy Items to Buy If You Haven't Shopped for Going-Out Clothes in Ages

Something that's become very apparent to me lately is that I have a deficit of the wardrobe category referred to as "going-out clothes", and with good reason. It's been two years since I've bought anything to wear out at night during the summer but now that the country has opened back up and I actually have places to wear fun things that wouldn't look right before at least 5:00 p.m., I'm finding myself in need of some new items.
Hair CarePosted by
Us Weekly

This Refreshing $18 Mist Is Like Deodorant for Your Hair

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Unless you’re some type of superhero, no one is immune to sweat in the summertime. Generally speaking, the parts of our body that are the most porous are the locations where we sweat the most, and that includes includes our hair. It’s one of the first regions where we feel uncomfortable dampness after spending time outside in the sweltering heat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy