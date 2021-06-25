Cancel
David Schwimmer's Ex-Girlfriend Natalie Imbruglia Reacts to His Jennifer Aniston 'Crush' During 'Friends'

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
All in the past! After David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston talked about their crushes on each other while filming Friends, the actor’s ex-girlfriend Natalie Imbruglia is weighing in on whether there was any overlap.

“I thought that too,” Imbruglia, 46, said during an appearance on KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O Show on Thursday, June 24, after the hosts suggested there was “crossover” between his crush on Aniston, 52, and relationship with the singer. “No, I’m joking.”

The songwriter, who didn’t remember exactly when in the late ’90s she dated Schwimmer, 54, reflected on visiting her ex-boyfriend on set at the time.

David Schwimmer; Natalie Imbruglia; Jennifer Aniston. Vianney Le Caer/BAFTA/Shutterstock; Richard Young/Shutterstock; Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

“I do remember being on the set and I remember everybody being lovely and really, really nice,” Imbruglia explained. “I wasn’t paying attention to whether they were giving each other ‘little looks’ over my shoulder. I don’t know if that was happening. I’m okay with whatever happened back then. It was a long time ago.”

Imbruglia’s walk down memory lane comes after Schwimmer and Aniston revealed that they both harbored crushes on each other during season 1 of the hit show.

“The first season, I had a major crush on Jen,” the American Crime Story alum shared during the Friends reunion special on HBO Max in May.

Aniston agreed that the crush was “reciprocated,” but the costars clarified that nothing ever happened between them.

“I remember saying one time to David, ‘It’s gonna be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television,’” the Wanderlust star said at the time. “Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. We just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”

Schwimmer added that the timing just didn’t work out for the twosome.

“I think at some point we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship, and we never crossed that boundary,” he clarified. “We respected that.”

While Aniston and Schwimmer never acted on their crushes, the chemistry between them was clear to everyone on set.

“It was a very hot topic on the set because the electricity between them in the scenes was like, ‘Oh, my God, they can’t be acting that, there’s got to be something!’ Everybody was suspicious that something was going on,” producer Kevin S. Bright mentioned during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in May.

Even though some fans questioned whether the Friends cast members really never got together in the past, the actress clarified that she wouldn’t have kept it a secret if they had.

“I would proudly say I banged Schwimmer if that happened, but no,” Aniston told Howard Stern on Wednesday, June 23.

