Nebraska State

Nebraska AD Bill Moos retiring after four years with the Cornhuskers

By Ben Kercheval
CBS Sports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNebraska will be searching for a new athletic director to lead its athletic program. On Friday, the university announced that AD Bill Moos is retiring, effective Wednesday. The sudden change comes nearly four years after Moos was hired. "To understand just how special Nebraska is, you need to spend time...

www.cbssports.com
Nebraska StateBleacher Report

Christian McCaffrey Calls Out Nebraska HC Scott Frost After Brother Luke's Transfer

NFL star Christian McCaffrey waded into his brother Luke's transfer from the University of Louisville on Wednesday, criticizing comments made by Nebraska head coach Scott Frost regarding Luke's decision. Max McCaffrey @notoriousmax25. *Transfers in college*. *Brings in transfers this week*. “Bad Advice” 😂😂😂. Treat all players former and current with...
Nebraska Statethespun.com

How Much Nebraska Is Reportedly Paying Former AD Bill Moos

Nebraska athletics got a surprise this week when reports emerged that athletic director Bill Moos was leaving. It soon turned out to be a retirement, rather than an ousting. But judging by the money, Nebraska may not be thrilled about it. According to Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald, Nebraska...
Nebraska StateStar-Herald

Former Nebraska A.D. Bill Moos to receive nearly $3 million in exit agreement

Former Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos will receive nearly $3 million as part of an exit agreement made public Thursday afternoon. Moos — whose last official day was Wednesday, the end of NU’s fiscal year — will receive $1,772,044 of that payment on or before July 31, per the agreement. The other $1.2 million will be paid before the end of January 2022, totaling $2,972,044.
SportsYork News-Times

On Bill Moos; If it walks like a duck

Not sure what to make of the sudden departure of Bill Moos as AD at Nebraska. Words on the subject have poured onto airwaves and newspaper pages since the stunning announcement of his ‘retirement’ yesterday. What could I possibly contribute to the landslide of comment on this most mysterious matter? Dang little.
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

NU Regent Clare addresses AD Moos’ departure

A funny thing happened on Nebraska Board of Regents representative Tim Clare’s trip to the Executive Club …. You could excuse Clare for not being prepared to answer the burning question, “What’s up with the Husker AD job?” on Monday. After all, the NU Regent had scheduled his visit with the Lincoln club members months before the June 28 date. He did not know then that NU Athletic Director Bill Moos would announce his retirement the Friday before the weekend.
Nebraska State247Sports

Nebraska releases details of Moos retirement settlement

Nebraska will pay former athletic director Bill Moos nearly $3 million as part of an agreement reached between Moos and the University. Per the terms of the agreement provided to Husker247 by the University, Moos will be paid a total of $2.912 million in compensation, deferred salary and bonuses to retire with 18 months remaining on his initial five-year contract with the University.
College Sportsstarvedrock.media

Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 21, freshman QB Heinrich Haarberg

As the countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’s preseason camp continues, the Journal Star is counting down its annual list of the 30 Most Intriguing Huskers. The list, as always, is not about the 30 best players or the 30 most important players, but is based instead purely on intrigue. We’ll cover breakout candidates, new faces, old heads and more. The list tends to skew toward youth and inexperience because, well, those types of players are intriguing. But there are more than a few regulars, too.
Nebraska Statejournaldemocrat.com

Doggett retires from Nebraska State Patrol

The commander of the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division, Captain Dan Doggett, at right, retired on Wednesday, June 30. He has served the people of Nebraska for more than 34 years. “Captain Doggett has left a tremendous impact on the Nebraska State Patrol, through his years of leadership, instruction, and service,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our agency, especially the troopers and civilians of the Carrier Enforcement Division, has undoubtedly benefited from Captain Doggett’s leadership.” Doggett began his career with the Nebraska State Patrol in 1987, assigned to the carrier enforcement division in North Platte. He has since served in the patrol division, carrier enforcement, and investigative services in several areas of the state, including Syracuse, Lincoln, North Platte, and Omaha. “I am proud to have had the opportunity to work alongside dedicated troopers across Nebraska for many years,” said Captain Doggett. “It has been my honor to serve the people of Nebraska.”
Nebraska Stateswimswam.com

Serbia’s Milica Opacic to Become a Nebraska Cornhusker in the Fall of 2021

Hailing from Serbia, Milica Opacic will travel to the University of Nebraska this fall with the potential to break program records as a freshman. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Arizona Statebtpowerhouse.com

ASU’s Alonzo Verge Announces Transfer to Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Nebraska Cornhuskers picked up a quick guard replacement for recently departed Dalano Banton with the commitment yesterday of Arizona State Sun Devil’s graduate transfer Alonzo Verge Jr. While not a point guard, the 6-foot-2 and 170-pound shooting guard finished third at ASU in scoring last season. Verge, Jr. averaged...
Wisconsin State247Sports

CBS Sports ranks Wisconsin's Paul Chryst fifth among Big Ten coaches

Paul Chryst moved up in CBS Sports’ annual Big Ten coach rankings. However, he still sits behind a handful of the University of Wisconsin’s rival coaches. Entering his seventh season at UW, Chryst ranks fifth on this year’s list, one spot up from his 2020 ranking. Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz stayed at No. 4 while Penn State’s James Franklin moved to No. 3 after owning the top spot last year. Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald made the most significant leap to No. 2 from No. 7, and Ohio State’s Ryan Day owns the top spot.

