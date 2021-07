Happy Pride! As we wrap up June, I want to highlight the critical work that our LGBTQ+ colleagues are leading to ensure that WSU remains an inclusive, safe place. I am continually amazed by the efforts of our faculty, staff and students to ensure that everyone feels welcomed into the Cougar family. I’d like to give a special call out to Rocky Lucas, a social worker in the College of Veterinary Medicine, for his work with the President’s Commission on Gender Identity/Expression and Sexual Orientation, and Meghan Fitzpatrick, a Doctor of Nursing Practice student, for their final project research in collecting sexual orientation and gender identity information for patients in healthcare settings.