Do as I say, not as I do. Heard that all the time as a kid and it looks like CPS Energy should follow their own policy if they want their customers to do so. Remember a couple of weeks ago, ERCOT urged Texans to set their thermostats higher? They have been asking Texans to conserve power by turning their thermostats up two or three degrees and not running your washer or pool pump during the day to save power. ERCOT said 78 degrees is where you should be setting your thermostat and Texans collectively rolled their eyes.