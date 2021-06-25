Mark Your Calendars: Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey To Talk About Bitcoin July 21
Bitcoin fans are in for an interesting presentation at The B Word event as both Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey have agreed to discuss the cryptocurrency with each other on July 21. The two tech billionaires came to an agreement to a sit down on Thursday in a Twitter exchange after Dorsey posted about the event, which is a “Bitcoin focused initiative that aims to demystify and destigmatize mainstream narratives about Bitcoin.”www.ibtimes.com