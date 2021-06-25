Cancel
Orlando, FL

Orlando drag royalty Ginger Minj drops a new album, ‘Gummy Bear’

By Matthew Moyer
orlandoweekly.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGinger Minj is in the midst of a very busy week. Not only is the Orlando drag performer featuring in the newest season of RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars on Paramount+, but she just dropped a new album called Gummy Bear. Minj was front and center in the season premiere of...

Orlando, FLorlandoweekly.com

Central Florida dance royalty Rabbit in the Moon make their return to an Orlando stage in a big way

Over Independence Day weekend, Central Florida dance music trailblazers Rabbit in the Moon stepped foot on an Orlando stage again for the first time in far too long. RITM bought pageantry, pomp and. (of course) beats to the outdoor stage at Ace Cafe in downtown Orlando in front of a rabid throng. Pure spectacle from start to finish, captured herein by Matt Keller Lehman.
