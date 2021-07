Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann have reportedly not been on the best of terms and allegedly clashed with each other during France's disappointing Euro 2020 campaign. Les Bleus crashed out of the European Championship in a dramatic penalty shoot-out to Switzerland in Bucharest on Monday, with Mbappe missing the decisive spot-kick. The Paris Saint-Germain star failed to impact his nation's bid to win the Euros, and came under heavy criticism for his clash with Olivier Giroud at the start of the tournament.