They say that the third time is the charm, and when it comes to Google's wireless headset hardware -- they're right. The first Pixel Buds in 2017 were very disappointing, while the second generation in 2020 was much better, at first. Those 2020 Pixel Buds didn't live up to the first month's impressions, as further use revealed serious connection and reliability issues that also came with a high $180 launch price.