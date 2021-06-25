Dua Lipa "Did Not Hesitate" to Dye Her Hair For Her Versace Shoot, and It Certainly Paid Off
Oh, so we're all dyeing our hair red now? Dua Lipa just debuted a new style for her Versace autumn/winter 2021 campaign shoot, joining a slew of celebrities who've also recently tried red on for size. While at first glance Lipa's fiery hair looks like a wig, designer Donatella Versace revealed the star actually changed up her look for the photo shoot. "She also trusted me when I asked her, she did not hesitate [to dye her hair]," Versace told WWD in a recent interview.www.popsugar.com