Apple has already announced the new features coming to the Apple Watch with watchOS 8, and it will be getting apps like Contacts, Mindfulness and Find Items (works with the Find My network) for the first time. Popular apps like Home, Music, Wallet and Photos, are getting a big redesigns, too. New workouts like Tai Chi and Pilates are going to be available. You're going to (finally) be able to set multiple timers at once. And it's going to get easier to send an iMessage without whipping out your iPhone.