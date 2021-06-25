School round up taking place this weekend to help families learn about different schools in the community

HOUSTON (CW39) To combat low enrollment rates for pre-K and kindergarten, “Families Empowered” is hosting a roundup of schools in Houston. The event will provide families with the chance to meet public ISD schools and programs, public charter schools, and private schools and programs for your Pre-K 3, Pre-K 4 and Kindergarteners. Families can learn about different schools and receive free help with applications. The event will include family-friendly games, prizes and activities to keep children preoccupied.