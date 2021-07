Joseline Hernandez remains true to herself despite the backlash. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Joseline Hernandez doesn’t mind being tied up in controversy. In fact, controversy is what made her one of the most memorable people on the cast. Quickly, viewers learned that Joseline was always going to speak her mind. And she didn’t care if that would result in a fistfight. Plus, her complicated history with Stevie J. is one that made the first couple of seasons of the show popular on social media.