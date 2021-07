Even if you're a diehard Phillies fan, I wouldn't blame you for turning their Monday night game against the Reds off before it ended. The hope is that you would have watched through the first five or six frames, when the Phils led early due to Alec Bohm and Ronald Torreyes' run production and rookie Bailey Falter's fine outing on the mound in relief. Even after Neftali Feliz gave up a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh, the Phils were still well within striking distance.