‘Halloween Kills’ New Trailer Sees Michael Continuing His Rampage and Jamie Fighting Back

Jamie Lee Curtis has a big night coming up on September 8th, as that will be the night Curtis celebrates a new award and the premiere of her next hit film. Curtis will receive the Golden Lion award for Lifetime Achievement during the 78th Venice Film Festival, and it just so happens to coincide with the premiere screening of the anticipated sequel Halloween Kills, which will premiere at the Sala Grande after the award presentation (via Deadline). Halloween Kills was one of the many films delayed due to the pandemic, but now it's almost time for it to hit theaters, as it will roll out worldwide on October 14th this year.