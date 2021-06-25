Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Halloween Kills’ New Trailer Sees Michael Continuing His Rampage and Jamie Fighting Back

fangirlish.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Myers is back in the continuation of the 2018 Halloween that changed everything for the timeline we know and love as horror buffs in Halloween Kills. This sequel is set mere minutes after the ending of its predecessor. As Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode is escaping with her family, firefighter trucks are seen racing to Strode’s house. She yells, “Let it burn!” and gets more desperate for them to let the house burn as they pass by.

fangirlish.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judy Greer
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
Andi Matichak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Kills#Rampage#Strode
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesComicBook

Halloween Kills World Premiere Announced, Jamie Lee Curtis To Get Lifetime Achievement Award

Jamie Lee Curtis has a big night coming up on September 8th, as that will be the night Curtis celebrates a new award and the premiere of her next hit film. Curtis will receive the Golden Lion award for Lifetime Achievement during the 78th Venice Film Festival, and it just so happens to coincide with the premiere screening of the anticipated sequel Halloween Kills, which will premiere at the Sala Grande after the award presentation (via Deadline). Halloween Kills was one of the many films delayed due to the pandemic, but now it's almost time for it to hit theaters, as it will roll out worldwide on October 14th this year.
Video Gameshorrornewsnetwork.net

‘Halloween’ Pinball Machine Shows Off New Trailer

Tilt! The iconic Halloween franchise is coming alive in a completely new way. Spooky Pinball and Compass International Pictures are working on an officially licensed pinball machine based on the 1978 horror classic Halloween, as reported by JoBlo.com, and a trailer that shows the macabre machine in action can be viewed on this page.
Shadyside, OHGizmodo

In Fear Street Part 1: 1994's New Trailer, Witches Be Killing

In each installment of Netflix’s upcoming Fear Street trilogy, different groups of teenagers from various points in time all discover how the town of Shadyside, Ohio has always been a place steeped in evil and darkness that eventually manifest in horrific ways. But despite—or perhaps because of—the things that happen in Shadyside all have a somewhat supernatural bent to them, none of the city’s residents ever seem inclined to do much about the goings-on other than act surprised as hell whenever some things start getting weird.
Moviesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Shudder Streaming: Son (2021) - Reviewed

There’s no shortage of horror movies where a parent fears their child is the spawn of the devil. Rosemary’s Baby, The Omen...we’ve seen it all before, and done masterfully well. Unfortunately for Ivan Kavanaugh’s Son, it pales in comparison to its predecessors thanks to a few missteps. While it doesn’t...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Fear Street’: How Slashers Like ‘Scream’ and ‘Halloween’ Inspired the Trilogy’s ’70s-Set Second Film

[Editor’s note: The following post contains light spoilers for “Fear Street Part 2: 1978.”]. Hear the words “’70s-set summer camp slasher,” and you’ll likely think of such horror mainstays as “Friday the 13th” (and its many, many sequels and remakes), “Sleepaway Camp,” or “The Burning,” classic entries in the sub-genre that Leigh Janiak’s second “Fear Street” movie ably fits alongside. As its title tells us, Janiak’s “Fear Street Part 2: 1978” is set in the waning days of the decade, as a pack of teens and kids (most of them ill-fated) enjoy a summer spent at Ohio’s own Camp Nightwing.
Moviesfangirlish.com

See The Trailer For Jason Mamoa’s New Film ‘Sweet Girl’

You had us at Jason Mamoa, but then again, you always do. There is something about the man as a human being – his devotion to family, his love for his wife, his acting, his love for the planet and making it a better place – that draws us to him.
Movies/Film

‘Ride the Eagle’ Trailer: Jake Johnson Reconnects with His Dead Mother Through VHS Tapes

Jake Johnson is perhaps best known for his role opposite Zooey Deschanel in the sitcom New Girl, which ran for seven seasons on Fox. However, in recent years, he has also branched out and begun lending his talents to blockbusters such as Jurassic World and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. In the new movie Ride the Eagle, he stars as a man whose mother communicates with him from beyond the grave. Don’t worry, this is a feel-good comedy and not a horror film, so watch the Ride the Eagle trailer below.
MoviesDecider

Jason Momoa Fights Big Pharma to Avenge His Wife in ‘Sweet Girl’ Trailer

Jason Momoa is trading in his Aquaman fins for some boxing gloves. The actor is set to star in Sweet Girl, a pulse-raising action movie premiering on Netflix next month. But before the film hits streaming later this summer, Netflix released a glimpse at what’s in store with the first official Sweet Girl trailer, which includes everything from an FBI helicopter chase to an epic “Sweet Child ‘O Mine” needle drop.
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Michael Myers of Traverse City spreads year-round Halloween cheer

Tommy Newman said he should have gotten an Oscar for the stunt he pulled when he was a child. His sister, Michelle would often invite her friends to the house for classic horror movie marathons. Tommy would always try to catch a scene or two, but his mother insisted he was still too young. Not to mention Michelle didn’t want her nosey little brother around.
MoviesHollywood News

The Sopranos are back in a new trailer for ‘The Many Saints Of Newark’

Oh, this looks good. If you’ve been on the lookout for a new trailer for a crime movie featuring echoes of Goodfellas – complete with Ray Liotta’s unmistakable tones in the background – then look no further than this new look at The Many Saints Of Newark – coming to screens later this year.

Comments / 1

Community Policy