‘Halloween Kills’ New Trailer Sees Michael Continuing His Rampage and Jamie Fighting Back
Michael Myers is back in the continuation of the 2018 Halloween that changed everything for the timeline we know and love as horror buffs in Halloween Kills. This sequel is set mere minutes after the ending of its predecessor. As Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode is escaping with her family, firefighter trucks are seen racing to Strode’s house. She yells, “Let it burn!” and gets more desperate for them to let the house burn as they pass by.fangirlish.com