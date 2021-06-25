Cancel
Politics

DeSantis signs bills to boost workforce efforts

By The News Service of Florida
Tampa Bay Business Journal
Tampa Bay Business Journal
 16 days ago
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed three bills aimed at bolstering workforce education, saying Floridians don’t need degrees from four-year “brick-and-ivy” universities to find success.

Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa, FL
The Tampa Bay Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Ron Desantis
