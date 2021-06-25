DeSantis signs bills to boost workforce efforts

"This is a miracle akin to the Devil showing up in church on Easter Sunday, apologizing to everyone for causing so much trouble, and dropping a $1,000 bill in the offering plate."So wrote longtime Florida environmental reporter Craig Pittman upon learning that the Legislature had unanimously passed the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act, which Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law late Tuesday.Why it matters: "It’s a new vision," Hilary Swain, executive director of the Archbold Biological Station, told Axios. "This is not just aspirational, but achievable, and that’s a remarkable thing."The big picture: The act (read it yourself) aims to "to...