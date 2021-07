UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,796 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.25% of Schrödinger worth $13,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.