Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Wendy Williams' Shocking Comments About Britney Spears' Parents Have Fans Fuming

By Joey Keogh
Posted by 
The List
The List
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After months of intense speculation, Britney Spears finally addressed the court in her ongoing conservatorship case earlier this week. As The Guardian reported, the pop star testified she'd been prevented from removing her IUD and having another child, forced to work long hours against her will, denied access to her own money, and was even prevented from seeing certain people not deemed acceptable by her father, and conservator of Spears' estate, Jamie. "I've lied and told the whole world I'm OK and I'm happy," the "Stronger" hit maker admitted.

www.thelist.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Williams
Person
Lynne Spears
Person
Nicky Hilton
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Daily Mail#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears is 'driving the cheapest car known to mankind,' but what is it?

Britney Spears is currently enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after days of bombshell revelations from her recent conservatorship hearing. The performer has been posting Instagram videos from her Maui hideaway, including one of her dancing in a red bikini and high heels that elicited a "LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE QUEEN" response from "Jersey Shore" star Snookie.
Wilmington, DEETOnline.com

Wendy Williams Sparks Backlash for Segment on TikTok Star Swavy’s Death

Wendy Williams is facing criticism following her segment on a late teen. During the "Hot Topics" segment on Wednesday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the 56-year-old host brought up TikTok star Matima Miller, who was better known as Swavy. The teen was killed on Monday in Delaware, according to a press release from the Wilmington Police Department.
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Wendy Williams Say’s Da Brat Tried It, Da Brat Say’s She A Lie

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Da Brat was to go on The Wendy Williams Show to promote her new show “Brat Loves Judy”, when Wendy Williams told her studio audience that Da Brat tat tat tat tried to shoot her shot at Wendy Williams then added she was the reason that Da Brat came out of the closet. Da Brat had to get Wendy Williams together had to tell to the same studio audience that she was a lie when the truth would do.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Justin Timberlake Song That Fans Think Is About Britney Spears

Britney Spears may have found her ideal partner in Sam Asghari with whom she wants to start a family, but her most memorable relationship from the public's perspective was with Justin Timberlake. They were the power couple of the early 2000s. Who could forget the matching denim outfits they wore 20 years ago at the American Music Awards?
Hawaii StateGossip Cop

Report: Britney Spears Secretly Married In Hawaii Amid Conservatorship Drama

Britney Spears finally voiced her thoughts on her conservatorship case. Now, one tabloid is claiming the “Circus” singer could be using her time away on vacation in Hawaii to get engaged to long-time boyfriend Sam Asghari. Gossip Cop investigates. Britney Spears’ Hawaii Proposal?. After her explosive testimony, Woman’s Day is...
CelebritiesMSNBC

Britney Spears' IUD testimony was disturbing — and connects to a larger societal pattern

Conservatorships are used for people who can’t handle their own affairs — financial or otherwise. They’re used for people with dementia at the end of their lives or for people with long-term cognitive impairment. But in Britney Spears’ case, a conservatorship that was originally put in place as a “temporary” emergency measure in 2008, is now going on its 13th year. Spears wants out. And after searing testimony in court Wednesday, it seems like much of the world has rallied to the star's side.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Madonna Promises To Get Britney Spears ‘Out Of Jail’ As She Breaks Silence On Conservatorship

Madonna condemned Britney Spears’ conservatorship in a fiery new statement. Madonna has voiced her support for Britney Spears amid her conservatorship battle. The “Like a Prayer” singer, 62, shared an Instagram Story on July 8 and lambasted the legal arrangement, calling it a “violation of human rights.” Madonna shared the message against the backdrop of a throwback photo of herself in a bedazzled Britney t-shirt and pink fuzzy boa.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
CelebritiesRefinery29

Fans Aren’t Buying Jamie Lynn Spears’ Statement About Sister Britney

Jamie Lynn Spears broke her silence following older sister Britney Spears’. her alleged "abusive" conservatorship. The actress took to her Instagram Stories to explain why she hasn't spoken out in support of her sister until now, as well as “proud” she is of Britney “for using her voice.”. “The only...
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Britney Spears sends toys to Jamie Lynn Spears' kids

Britney Spears has sent a box of toys to her nieces. The 39-year-old singer gifted a care package of toys to her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, to give to the 'Zoey 101' star's two daughters - Maddie, 13, and Ivey, three. Jamie Lynn posted a picture of the soft toys...

Comments / 0

Community Policy