Wendy Williams' Shocking Comments About Britney Spears' Parents Have Fans Fuming

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Da Brat was to go on The Wendy Williams Show to promote her new show “Brat Loves Judy”, when Wendy Williams told her studio audience that Da Brat tat tat tat tried to shoot her shot at Wendy Williams then added she was the reason that Da Brat came out of the closet. Da Brat had to get Wendy Williams together had to tell to the same studio audience that she was a lie when the truth would do.